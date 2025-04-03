High School

Florida high school football: Bozeman announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Bucks' schedule are Blountstown and Port St. Joe

Andy Villamarzo

Deane Bozeman competes against Arnold in Panama City, Fla., Sept. 6, 2024. Arnold won the game 42-34, starting the football season 3-0 for the first time in nearly a decade. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald)
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Bozeman Bucks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bucks will play 10 games, including two notable contests against Blountstown and Port St. Joe.

Among other teams on the Bucks' schedule are Bay, Destin, Marianna, Leon, North Bay Haven, Rutherford and at home against Sneads.

Below is the Bucks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 BOZEMAN BUCKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 14: at Cottondale (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Holmes County

Aug. 29: vs. Leon

Sep. 5: vs. Blountstown

Sep. 12: at Marianna

Sep. 19: vs. Sneads

Sep. 26: at Port St. Joe

Oct. 3: vs. Destin

Oct. 16: at Rutherford

Oct. 24: at North Bay Haven

Oct. 31: vs. Bay

