Florida high school football: Bozeman announces 2025 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Bozeman Bucks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bucks will play 10 games, including two notable contests against Blountstown and Port St. Joe.
Among other teams on the Bucks' schedule are Bay, Destin, Marianna, Leon, North Bay Haven, Rutherford and at home against Sneads.
Below is the Bucks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 BOZEMAN BUCKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: at Cottondale (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Holmes County
Aug. 29: vs. Leon
Sep. 5: vs. Blountstown
Sep. 12: at Marianna
Sep. 19: vs. Sneads
Sep. 26: at Port St. Joe
Oct. 3: vs. Destin
Oct. 16: at Rutherford
Oct. 24: at North Bay Haven
Oct. 31: vs. Bay
