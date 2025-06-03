Florida high school football: Branford announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Branford Buccaneers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Interlachen, Lake Weir, North Florida Educational Institute, Oak Hall and Wewahitchka.
Among other five teams on the Buccaneers' regular season slate are Bell, Hilliard, Hamilton, Mayo and on the road in a contest against 2-time Class 1A state champion (2013, 2015) Trenton.
Below is the Buccaneers' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 BRANFORD BUCCANEERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. North Florida Educational Institute
Aug. 29: vs. Wewahitchka
Sep. 5: vs. Bell
Sep. 12: at Oak Hall
Sep. 19: at Lake Weir
Sep. 26: vs. Hilliard
Oct. 3: at Interlachen
Oct. 10: at Trenton
Oct. 24: vs. Mayo
Oct. 31: at Hamilton
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi