Florida high school football: Branford announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Buccaneers' schedule are the Interlachen, Lake Weir, North Florida Educational Institute, Oak Hall and Wewahitchka

Andy Villamarzo

A high school football helmet sits on a field.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Branford Buccaneers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Interlachen, Lake Weir, North Florida Educational Institute, Oak Hall and Wewahitchka.

Among other five teams on the Buccaneers' regular season slate are Bell, Hilliard, Hamilton, Mayo and on the road in a contest against 2-time Class 1A state champion (2013, 2015) Trenton.

Below is the Buccaneers' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 BRANFORD BUCCANEERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. North Florida Educational Institute

Aug. 29: vs. Wewahitchka

Sep. 5: vs. Bell

Sep. 12: at Oak Hall

Sep. 19: at Lake Weir

Sep. 26: vs. Hilliard

Oct. 3: at Interlachen

Oct. 10: at Trenton

Oct. 24: vs. Mayo

Oct. 31: at Hamilton

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Andy Villamarzo
