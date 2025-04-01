High School

Florida high school football: Cardinal Gibbons announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Cardinals' schedule are 2024 Class 1A state champion Chaminade-Madonna and West Broward

Andy Villamarzo

Cardinal Gibbons released its 2025 high school football schedule recently
Andres Leiva, ANDRES LEIVA/THE PALM BEACH POST

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Chiefs will play 10 games, including two contests against 2024 Class 1A state champion Chaminade-Madonna and West Broward.

Among other teams on the schedule are Archbishop McCarthy, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Calvary Christian Academy and at home against Miramar to end the regular season on Halloween.

Below is the Chiefs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 CARDINAL GIBBONS CHIEFS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 14: vs. Piper (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Archbishop McCarthy (Alabama)

Aug. 29: at South Broward

Sep. 5: at Calvary Christian Academy

Sep. 12: vs. West Broward

Sep. 19: at Coconut Creek

Oct. 3: vs. Hallandale

Oct. 10: at Deerfield Beach

Oct. 16: at Boca Raton

Oct. 24: vs. Chaminade-Madonna

Oct. 31: vs. Miramar






