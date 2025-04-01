Florida high school football: Cardinal Gibbons announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Chiefs will play 10 games, including two contests against 2024 Class 1A state champion Chaminade-Madonna and West Broward.
Among other teams on the schedule are Archbishop McCarthy, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Calvary Christian Academy and at home against Miramar to end the regular season on Halloween.
Below is the Chiefs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 CARDINAL GIBBONS CHIEFS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: vs. Piper (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Archbishop McCarthy (Alabama)
Aug. 29: at South Broward
Sep. 5: at Calvary Christian Academy
Sep. 12: vs. West Broward
Sep. 19: at Coconut Creek
Oct. 3: vs. Hallandale
Oct. 10: at Deerfield Beach
Oct. 16: at Boca Raton
Oct. 24: vs. Chaminade-Madonna
Oct. 31: vs. Miramar
