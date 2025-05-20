Florida high school football: Chamberlain announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Tampa Chamberlain Storm announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Storm will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Tampa Jefferson, Lennard, Mulberry, Robinson and Tampa Freedom.
Among other five teams on the Storm's regular season slate are Brandon, Leto, Sickles, Spoto and at home in a contest against Wharton.
Below is the Storm's 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times all scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
2025 CHAMBERLAIN STORM FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Tampa Wharton, 7 p.m.
Aug. 22: at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: vs. Tampa Freedom, 7 p.m.
Sep. 12: at Sickles, 7 p.m.
Sep. 19: vs. Spoto, 7 p.m.
Sep. 26: at Mulberry, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Leto, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Tampa Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: vs. King, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: vs. Robinson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31: vs. Lennard, 7 p.m.
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi