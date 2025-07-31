Florida High School Football: Chaminade-Madonna Announces 2025 Football Schedule
The 2025 football season is just weeks away, and the Florida powerhouse ranked No.14 in our High School On SI Preseason Power 25 High school football rankings has just released its 2025 football schedule.
Chaminade-Madonna is ready to rock and roll and hit the ground running with a loaded schedule against plenty of High School On SI's National Power 25 football teams.
Chaminade-Madonna 2024 season recap
The #Nadeboys are coming off another winning season, and in fact, have established their dominance in Florida after winning four state titles in a row.
The Lions finished last season with a 13-2 record, with both losses coming right at the beginning of the season via nationally-ranked St. John Bosco (CA) and Blanche Ely, but they showed their grit and finsihed strong by winning yet another state championship.
This year, their schedule is loaded against other Florida national powerhouses and Power 25 teams, including No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Maryland), No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas and No. 18 American Heritage.
They will have their work cut out for them this fall, but with junior QB Tyler Chance under center and 5-star Texas Longhorn commit Derrek Cooper dancing through the defenses, there is a good chance the #Nadeboys could end up with a fifth straight title. Stay tuned for all the action coming soon.
Chaminade-Madonna 2025 Football Schedule
- August 14: at West Boca Raton
- August 23: vs. St. Frances Academy* (Maryland)
- August 29: at McAurthur
- September 5: at American Heritage*
- September 12: at Miami Edison
- September 26: vs. Western
- October 3: vs. Monarch
- October 10: vs. Blanche Ely
- October 24: at Cardinal Gibbons
- October 31: at St. Thomas Aquinas*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow National Power 25 team