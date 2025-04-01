Florida high school football: Choctawhatchee announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Choctawhatchee Indians announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Indians will play 10 games, including two contests against Gulf Shores (Alabama) and Niceville.
Among other teams on the schedule are Arnold, Crestview, Enterprise (Alabama), Fort Walton Beach and at home against Pine Forest.
Below is the Indians' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 CHOCTAWHATCHEE INDIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: vs. Milton (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Gulf Shores (Alabama)
Aug. 29: vs. Navarre
Sep. 4: at Crestview
Sep. 12: vs. Pine Forest
Sep. 19: at Niceville
Sep. 26: at Arnold
Oct. 3: at South Walton
Oct. 10: vs. Rickards
Oct. 24: at Fort Walton Beach
Oct. 30: vs. Enterprise (Alabama)
