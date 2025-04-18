High School

Florida high school football coach speaks out on the subject of illegal practices

Bradford high head coach Jamie Rodgers issued what he termed a PSA for his coaching colleagues in advance of the April 28th start of spring football practices in the Sunshine State

Andy Villamarzo

Bradford Tornadoes head coach Jamie Rodgers has words with an official in the first half. The Bradford Tornadoes hosted the Mandarin Mustangs at David Hurse Stadium at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, September 13, 2024. The Mustangs lead 13-6 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.[Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
Bradford Tornadoes head coach Jamie Rodgers has words with an official in the first half. The Bradford Tornadoes hosted the Mandarin Mustangs at David Hurse Stadium at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, September 13, 2024. The Mustangs lead 13-6 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.[Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the start of high school football spring practice in Florida, which begins on April 28th, just a little more than a week away, Bradford High head coach Jamie Rodgers recently offered a friendly reminder to some of his colleagues in the high school football coaching fraternity, via social media.

The ultra competitive nature of high school football in Florida has, at times in the past, tempted some coaches to jump the gun just a bit and conduct practices in advance of the official start date or outside the parameters of the rules. Rodgers, without indicating any knowledge of such violations taking place currently, issued what he termed a PSA (Public Service Announcement) on X.com, stating the following:

'As a public servant I feel obligated to inform. Just a PSA for all in the coaching fraternity: It is illegal to practice football after school this time of year. The FHSAA greatly frowns on this action. This includes middle school players as well. #electricaleyedontlie'

The Tornadoes have been one of better high school football programs in the the state level, reaching the 2023 Class 2S state championship game, where they fell to national power Cocoa in Tallahassee. Bradford has won two state championships in program history, going back-to-back in 1965 and 1966.

Rodgers led the Tornadoes to a 9-2 mark in Class 2A last season, reaching the region semifinals where it lost to Newberry, 34-19. During his three seasons at the helm, Rodgers has compiled an outstanding overall mark of 35-5.

In two of the last three years, Bradford has played in the state semifinals and is poised to return another talented team, with players like Gino Addison (722 yards rushing in 2024) and Iyen Addison (681 yards rushing in 2024) both slated back.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

