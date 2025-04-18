Florida high school football coach speaks out on the subject of illegal practices
With the start of high school football spring practice in Florida, which begins on April 28th, just a little more than a week away, Bradford High head coach Jamie Rodgers recently offered a friendly reminder to some of his colleagues in the high school football coaching fraternity, via social media.
The ultra competitive nature of high school football in Florida has, at times in the past, tempted some coaches to jump the gun just a bit and conduct practices in advance of the official start date or outside the parameters of the rules. Rodgers, without indicating any knowledge of such violations taking place currently, issued what he termed a PSA (Public Service Announcement) on X.com, stating the following:
'As a public servant I feel obligated to inform. Just a PSA for all in the coaching fraternity: It is illegal to practice football after school this time of year. The FHSAA greatly frowns on this action. This includes middle school players as well. #electricaleyedontlie'
The Tornadoes have been one of better high school football programs in the the state level, reaching the 2023 Class 2S state championship game, where they fell to national power Cocoa in Tallahassee. Bradford has won two state championships in program history, going back-to-back in 1965 and 1966.
Rodgers led the Tornadoes to a 9-2 mark in Class 2A last season, reaching the region semifinals where it lost to Newberry, 34-19. During his three seasons at the helm, Rodgers has compiled an outstanding overall mark of 35-5.
In two of the last three years, Bradford has played in the state semifinals and is poised to return another talented team, with players like Gino Addison (722 yards rushing in 2024) and Iyen Addison (681 yards rushing in 2024) both slated back.
