Florida high school football: Cocoa announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Cocoa Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tigers will play 10 games, including three contests against Apopka, Miami Norland and Vero Beach.
Among other teams on the schedule are Astronaut, Eau Gallie, Mainland, Merritt Island, Rockledge and at home against The Villages.
Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 COCOA TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Bradford (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Merritt Island
Aug. 29: vs. Mainland
Sep. 5: at Vero Beach
Sep. 12: at Heritage
Sep. 19: vs. Eau Gallie
Oct. 3: at Miami Norland
Oct. 10: vs. Apopka
Oct. 17: vs. The Villages
Oct. 24: at Astronaut
Oct. 31: at Rockledge
