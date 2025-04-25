Florida high school football: Community School of Naples announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Community School of Naples Seahawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Seahawks will play nine games, including three notable contests against Calvary Christian, Carrollwood Day and First Baptist Academy.
Among other teams on the Seahawks' schedule are Archbishop McCarthy, Evangelical Christian, IMG Academy White, Neumann, Oasis and at home against Saint Brenden.
Below is the Seahawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF NAPLES SEAHAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Oasis
Aug. 29: at Archbishop McCarthy
Sep. 5: at IMG Academy White
Sep. 12: at Calvary Christian
Sep. 26: vs. Neumann
Oct. 3: vs. Saint Brenden
Oct. 17: at Carrollwood Day
Oct. 24: at First Baptist Academy
Oct. 31: at Evangelical Christian
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi