Florida high school football: Community School of Naples announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Seahawks' schedule are teams like Calvary Christian, Carrollwood Day and First Baptist Academy

Andy Villamarzo

Evangelical Christian School and Community School of Naples play in a high school football matchup on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Fort Myers.
Evangelical Christian School and Community School of Naples play in a high school football matchup on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Fort Myers. / Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Community School of Naples Seahawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Seahawks will play nine games, including three notable contests against Calvary Christian, Carrollwood Day and First Baptist Academy.

Among other teams on the Seahawks' schedule are Archbishop McCarthy, Evangelical Christian, IMG Academy White, Neumann, Oasis and at home against Saint Brenden.

Below is the Seahawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.

2025 COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF NAPLES SEAHAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Oasis

Aug. 29: at Archbishop McCarthy

Sep. 5: at IMG Academy White

Sep. 12: at Calvary Christian

Sep. 26: vs. Neumann

Oct. 3: vs. Saint Brenden

Oct. 17: at Carrollwood Day

Oct. 24: at First Baptist Academy

Oct. 31: at Evangelical Christian

