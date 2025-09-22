Florida High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Florida high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Florida high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
FHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Chaminade-Madonna (3-1)
2. Westminster Christian (5-0)
3. St. Petersburg Catholic (4-1)
4. Williston (3-1)
5. True North Classical Academy (2-2)
6. Fort White (3-2)
7. Impact Christian Academy (3-1)
8. Palmer Trinity (2-1)
9. Frostproof (3-2)
10. Taylor (2-2)
11. Edison (1-3)
12. North Florida Educational Institute (1-3)
13. Somerset Prep (1-2)
14. Benjamin (1-4)
15. BridgePrep Academy of Village Green (1-2)
16. Union County (1-3)
17. Somerset Academy South Homestead (0-3)
18. FAMU (0-3)
19. Somerset Academy Key (0-6)
20. P.K. Yonge (0-4)
FHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Taylor County (5-0)
2. Lakewood (5-0)
3. The Villages Charter (5-0)
4. Glades Central (5-0)
5. Bradford (4-1)
6. Umatilla (5-0)
7. Freeport (4-0)
8. Carol City (3-1)
9. Fernandina Beach (4-1)
10. West Nassau (4-1)
11. South Sumter (4-1)
12. Killian (3-1)
13. Somerset Academy Silver Palms (3-0)
14. Monsignor Pace (2-1)
15. Baldwin (4-1)
16. South Walton (3-1)
17. Hallandale (2-1)
18. Lake Placid (2-1)
19. Astronaut (3-2)
20. Cocoa (2-3)
21. Miami Springs (2-1)
22. North Miami Beach (1-2)
23. Ransom Everglades (2-3)
24. Inlet Grove (2-1)
25. Gulliver Prep (2-2)
FHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Booker (4-1)
2. Yulee (5-0)
3. Northwestern (3-1)
4. Raines (3-0)
5. Miami Central (3-0)
6. Bayshore (4-1)
7. Satellite (4-0)
8. Nature Coast Tech (4-1)
9. Merritt Island (3-2)
10. Eau Gallie (3-2)
11. Weeki Wachee (3-1)
12. Bay (4-1)
13. Somerset Academy (4-2)
14. Cypress Lake (3-2)
15. Jefferson (4-1)
16. Key West (3-2)
17. Eastside (3-2)
18. Wakulla (2-2)
19. Chamberlain (3-1)
20. Titusville (2-3)
21. Baker County (2-3)
22. Godby (2-2)
23. Central (3-2)
24. West Florida (2-2)
25. Gibbs (2-2)
FHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. St. Augustine (5-0)
2. Zephyrhills (5-0)
3. Columbia (5-0)
4. Choctawhatchee (5-0)
5. River Ridge (5-0)
6. Dunbar (4-0)
7. Auburndale (3-1)
8. Jensen Beach (5-0)
9. Lake Wales (4-1)
10. Archbishop McCarthy (4-1)
11. New Smyrna Beach (3-1)
12. Vanguard (4-1)
13. Naples (3-1-1)
14. Hialeah (3-1)
15. Booker T. Washington (3-1)
16. Dillard (3-0)
17. Jones (3-2)
18. Port Charlotte (3-1)
19. Clearwater (3-2)
20. Southeast (3-1)
21. South Fort Myers (3-1)
22. Lecanto (3-2)
23. Blake (2-3)
24. Plantation (3-2)
25. Seabreeze (2-2)
FHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1)
2. Milton (5-0)
3. Edgewater (5-0)
4. Lakeland (3-1)
5. Mainland (3-1)
6. Mater Academy Charter (5-0)
7. Parrish Community (4-1)
8. Gaither (4-1)
9. Atlantic (4-0)
10. Middleburg (5-0)
11. Cape Coral (5-0)
12. North Miami (4-0)
13. Beachside (4-1)
14. Manatee (2-3)
15. Martin County (4-1)
16. Tampa Bay Tech (3-2)
17. Riverdale (3-1)
18. Winter Springs (4-1)
19. Fleming Island (3-1)
20. Mosley (4-1)
21. Wesley Chapel (2-1)
22. Coconut Creek (4-1)
23. Spoto (3-2)
24. Ponte Vedra (3-2)
25. Chiles (3-1)
FHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Armwood (5-0)
2. West Boca Raton (3-1)
3. Buchholz (4-1)
4. Palmetto (4-1)
5. Lennard (5-0)
6. Oakleaf (4-1)
7. Nease (4-1)
8. South Lake (4-1)
9. East Lake (4-1)
10. Evans (4-1)
11. Southridge (3-1)
12. Tate (4-1)
13. Lake Howell (4-1)
14. West Broward (2-2)
15. Fletcher (4-1)
16. Melbourne (3-1)
17. Forest (3-1)
18. First Coast (3-1)
19. Flanagan (3-1)
20. Tocoi Creek (3-1)
21. Mitchell (3-2)
22. Mandarin (3-2)
23. Viera (3-2)
24. Seminole Ridge (1-3)
25. Riverview (3-2)
FHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. DeLand (5-0)
2. Spruce Creek (5-0)
3. Boone (5-0)
4. Vero Beach (4-0)
5. Riverview (4-0-1)
6. Plant City (5-0)
7. West Orange (4-1)
8. Hagerty (3-1)
9. East Ridge (4-0)
10. Central (3-0)
11. Ocoee (4-1)
12. Coral Gables (3-0)
13. Lake Brantley (4-0)
14. Sumner (4-1)
15. Windermere (5-0)
16. Jupiter (4-0)
17. Alonso (4-1)
18. Winter Haven (3-1)
19. Strawberry Crest (4-1)
20. Sarasota (3-1)
21. Palmetto (3-1)
22. Goleman (2-1)
23. Lake Mary (2-2)
24. Dr. Phillips (3-1)
25. Venice (2-2)