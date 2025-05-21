Florida high school football: Delray Beach Atlantic announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Delray Beach Atlantic Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against 2024 Class 3A state semifinalist Eau Gallie, Jonesboro (Georgia), Miami Norland, Treasure Coast and 2024 Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton.
Among other five teams on the Eagles' regular season slate are Blanche Ely, Coconut Creek, Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Deerfield Beach and on the road in a contest against Palm Beach Gardens.
Below is the Eagles 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 DELRAY BEACH ATLANTIC EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Palm Beach Central (scrimmage)
Aug. 22: at Palm Beach Gardens
Aug. 29: at Jonesboro (Georgia)
Sep. 5: at Dr. Joaquin Garcia
Sep. 12: vs. Blanche Ely
Sep. 18: vs. Miami Norland
Oct. 3: at Treasure Coast
Oct. 9: vs. Deerfield Beach
Oct. 17: at Coconut Creek
Oct. 24: vs. Eau Gallie
Oct. 31: vs. West Boca Raton
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi