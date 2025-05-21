High School

Florida high school football: Delray Beach Atlantic announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Eagles' schedule are 2024 Class 3A state semifinalist Eau Gallie, Jonesboro (Georgia), Palm Beach Gardens, Treasure Coast and 2024 Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton

Atlantic's Tavius Horne Jr., leads the defense off the field against Miramar on November 22, 2024, in Delray Beach, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Delray Beach Atlantic Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against 2024 Class 3A state semifinalist Eau Gallie, Jonesboro (Georgia), Miami Norland, Treasure Coast and 2024 Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton.

Among other five teams on the Eagles' regular season slate are Blanche Ely, Coconut Creek, Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Deerfield Beach and on the road in a contest against Palm Beach Gardens.

Below is the Eagles 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 DELRAY BEACH ATLANTIC EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Palm Beach Central (scrimmage)

Aug. 22: at Palm Beach Gardens

Aug. 29: at Jonesboro (Georgia)

Sep. 5: at Dr. Joaquin Garcia

Sep. 12: vs. Blanche Ely

Sep. 18: vs. Miami Norland

Oct. 3: at Treasure Coast

Oct. 9: vs. Deerfield Beach

Oct. 17: at Coconut Creek

Oct. 24: vs. Eau Gallie

Oct. 31: vs. West Boca Raton

