Central Florida high school softball teams are running up some impressive numbers one month into the 2026 season.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 21 athletes for Central Florida Softball Player of the Week for games played March 9-14, 2026.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 2-6, 2026: Eau Gallie P/2B/1B Izzy Gambill.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 22, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Dallas Esperas, INF/RHP, Geneva School

Elite eighth-grader pitched a three-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out 12 and walking none, to march the Knights past Windermere Prep, 4-0.

Luna Taboas, SS/UTIL, The First Academy (Orlando)

Star senior went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to lift the Royals past Trinity Catholic, 8-2.

Trista Trimbee, 2B/3B/SS Windermere

Super sophomore went 3-for-3 with two triples, home run and three RBI to power the Wolverines past Edgewater, 22-2.

Bella Bayona, UTIL, Celebration

Went 4-for-5 with a triple and a whopping seven RBI to guide the Storm past The First Academy-Leesburg, 16-8.

Destiny Ferrer, UTIL, Kissimmee Osceola

Star senior went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and five RBI to lead the Kowboys past Fort Meade, 14-12.

Kay’la Jones, SS/UTIL/C, Deltona Trinity Christian

Fantastic freshman went 4-for-5 with one run scored and two RBI in a 13-0 victory against New Smyrna Beach.

Lindsey Allen, P/UTIL, Winter Park

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, one run scored and three RBI, and struck out four in four innings to pick up the win on the mound to power the Wildcats past Dr. Phillips, 17-1.

Trista Fitzpatrick, 3B/1B, Ocoee

Senior went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI to march the Knights past Umatilla, 13-12.

Adelaide Wells, P/UTIL, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)

Fantastic freshman went 3-for-3 with a double, and struck out three in four shutout innings to guide the Eagles past Orangewood Christian School, 15-0.

Alexcia Roman, POS, Innovation

Super sophomore went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI to power the Bulls past Cypress Creek, 20-6.

Madison McCormick, P/1B, University High (Orange City)

Fearless freshman struck out nine in a complete-game 5-1 win against Deltona.

Bella Ortiz, RHP/1B, Hagerty

Fantastic freshman pitched five shutout innings, striking out six and walking only one, to power the Huskies past rival Oviedo, 12-0.

Lauren Compton, P/UTIL, Lake Brantley

Star senior and Georgia Southern commit struck out 11 and walked none in a 4-2 complete-game win against Lake Howell.

Missy Odom, P/OF, Montverde Academy

Multi-sport star hurled a no-hitter, striking out a whopping 17 batters, and went 2-for-3 with a grand slam to guide the Eagles past Phillips Academy, 7-0.

Layna Ayala, C, Melbourne

Junior and FSU commit went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and four RBI to power the Bulldogs past Viera, 15-0.

Jordan Stout, P, Eau Gallie

Star senior pitched a two-hit complete game to propel the Commodores past Wellington, 1-0.

Raleigh Edwards, CF/SS/3B, Astronaut

Went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and one RBI to guide the War Eagles past Cocoa, 19-0.

Lilly Rollinger, P, Melbourne Central Catholic

Junior pitched a complete-game, four-hitter, and went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Hustlers past Sebastian River, 4-2.

Keylee Gerhardt, C/INF/UTIL, Spruce Creek

Junior went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and three RBI to guide the Hawks past Lake Howell, 6-1.

Sophie Weinrich, UTIL, Deltona

Went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and two RBI to power the Wolves past Boone, 12-6.

Jillian Heller, P, Seabreeze

Senior pitched a no-hitter through three innings, striking out three, to guide the Sandcrabs past Atlantic, 15-0.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962