Florida high school football: East Bay announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the East Bay Indians announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Indians will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Bloomingdale, Strawberry Crest and 2021 Class 7A state finalist Tampa Bay Tech.
Among other teams on the Indians' schedule are Blake, Durant, Hillsborough, Newsome, Leto, Riverview, Spoto and on the road against Wharton.
Below is the Indians' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a later date.
2025 EAST BAY INDIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. East Bay (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Strawberry Crest
Aug. 29: vs. Hillsborough
Sep. 5: vs. Newsome
Sep. 12: at Bloomingdale
Sep. 19: vs. Blake
Sep. 26: vs. Leto
Oct. 3: at Wharton
Oct. 10: at Tampa Bay Tech
Oct. 17: at Riverview
Oct. 24: vs. Spoto
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi