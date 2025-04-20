High School

Florida high school football: East Bay announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Indians' schedule are teams like Bloomingdale, Strawberry Crest and 2021 Class 7A state finalist Tampa Bay Tech

Andy Villamarzo

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the East Bay Indians announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Indians will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Bloomingdale, Strawberry Crest and 2021 Class 7A state finalist Tampa Bay Tech.

Among other teams on the Indians' schedule are Blake, Durant, Hillsborough, Newsome, Leto, Riverview, Spoto and on the road against Wharton.

Below is the Indians' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a later date.

2025 EAST BAY INDIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. East Bay (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Strawberry Crest

Aug. 29: vs. Hillsborough

Sep. 5: vs. Newsome

Sep. 12: at Bloomingdale

Sep. 19: vs. Blake

Sep. 26: vs. Leto

Oct. 3: at Wharton

Oct. 10: at Tampa Bay Tech

Oct. 17: at Riverview

Oct. 24: vs. Spoto

Andy Villamarzo
