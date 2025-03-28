High School

Florida high school football: Edgewater announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Fightin Eagles' schedule are Orlando Jones and NFL Academy

Andy Villamarzo

Before taking on its regular season schedule in Florida, the Edgewater Eagles will travel to London for an August 15th preseason game against the NFL Academy.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Edgewater Fightin' Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play 10 games, including two contests against Orlando Jones and a rare in-season tilt versus the NFL Academy in Orlando.

Among other teams on the schedule are Apopka, Boone, Dr. Phillips, Lyman, Orlando Free, Winter Springs and on the road against Winter Park.

Below is the Fightin' Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 EDGEWATER FIGHTIN' EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Orlando Bishop Moore (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Wekiva

Aug. 29: vs. NFL Academy

Sep. 5: at Orlando Freedom

Sep. 12: vs. Orlando Jones

Sep. 19: at Apopka

Sep. 26: vs. Lyman

Oct. 3: at Winter Park

Oct. 10: at Winter Springs

Oct. 17: vs. Dr. Phillips

Oct. 30: at Boone

