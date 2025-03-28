Florida high school football: Edgewater announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Edgewater Fightin' Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play 10 games, including two contests against Orlando Jones and a rare in-season tilt versus the NFL Academy in Orlando.
Among other teams on the schedule are Apopka, Boone, Dr. Phillips, Lyman, Orlando Free, Winter Springs and on the road against Winter Park.
Below is the Fightin' Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 EDGEWATER FIGHTIN' EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Orlando Bishop Moore (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Wekiva
Aug. 29: vs. NFL Academy
Sep. 5: at Orlando Freedom
Sep. 12: vs. Orlando Jones
Sep. 19: at Apopka
Sep. 26: vs. Lyman
Oct. 3: at Winter Park
Oct. 10: at Winter Springs
Oct. 17: vs. Dr. Phillips
Oct. 30: at Boone
