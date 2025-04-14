Florida high school football: Escambia announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Escambia Gators announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Gators will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Mosley, Niceville and Pensacola Pine Forest.
Among other teams on the Gators' schedule are Bay, Gulf Breeze (preseason), Navarre, Pensacola Booker T. Washington, Pensacola, and at home against West Florida Tech.
Below is the Gators' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.
2025 ESCAMBIA GATORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Gulf Breeze (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. West Florida Tech
Aug. 29: at Niceville
Sep. 12: at Bay
Sep. 19: vs. Mosley
Sep. 26: vs. Pensacola Booker T. Washington
Oct. 3: at Navarre
Oct. 10: vs. Pensacola
Oct. 17: at Crestview
Oct. 24: at Pensacola Pine Forest
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi