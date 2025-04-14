High School

Florida high school football: Escambia announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Gators' schedule are teams like Mosley, Niceville and Pensacola Pine Forest

Andy Villamarzo

Quarterback Nino Freeman (2) passes during the Escambia vs Choctaw Region 1-4A semifinals football game at Choctaw High School in Fort Walton Beach on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Escambia Gators announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Gators will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Mosley, Niceville and Pensacola Pine Forest.

Among other teams on the Gators' schedule are Bay, Gulf Breeze (preseason), Navarre, Pensacola Booker T. Washington, Pensacola, and at home against West Florida Tech.

Below is the Gators' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.

2025 ESCAMBIA GATORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Gulf Breeze (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. West Florida Tech

Aug. 29: at Niceville

Sep. 12: at Bay

Sep. 19: vs. Mosley

Sep. 26: vs. Pensacola Booker T. Washington

Oct. 3: at Navarre

Oct. 10: vs. Pensacola

Oct. 17: at Crestview

Oct. 24: at Pensacola Pine Forest

Andy Villamarzo
