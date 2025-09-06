Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 5, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend.
Florida High School Football Schedules and Scores (FHSAA) - September 5, 2025
Florida high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
Alonso 45, Sickles 6
Anclote 22, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic 20
Armwood 28, Tampa Bay Tech 7
Astronaut 14, Viera 40
Atlantic 44, Dr. Joaquin Garcia 13
Auburn 16, Lake Wales 14
Baldwin 39, KIPP Bold City 0
Bartram Trail 14, Ware County 21
Bartow 25, Bishop Moore 34
Bay 55, North Bay Haven Academy 6
Bayshore 26, Pinellas Park 20
Beachside 20, Menendez 14
Bayside 22, Tradition Preparatory 6
Bishop Kenny 35, Tocoi Creek 14
Bishop Moore 34, Bartow 25
Blake 7, Lennard 28
Blountstown 57, Bozeman 13
Bolles 35, St. Augustine 22
Booker 43, Calvary Christian 21
Booker T. Washington 14, Miami Central 58
Boone 42, Olympia 6
Braden River 10, Lakewood Ranch 7
Bradford 14, South Sumter 12
Brandon 6, Strawberry Crest 42
Branford 28, Bell 7
Buchholz 29, Eastside 19
Cairo 45, Kathleen 12
Camden County 56, Ribault 13
Cape Coral 42, Bonita Springs 0
Cardinal Mooney 39, Rockledge 3
Cardinal Newman 47, Benjamin 0
Central 18, DeSoto County 6
Centennial 6, John Carroll Catholic 35
Charlton County 12, Yulee 19
Chiefland 21, Belleview 14
Chiles 23, Wakulla 21
Chipley 39, Rutherford 26
Choctawhatchee 28, Crestview 0
Citrus 0, Wildwood 25
Clay 27, Middleburg 28
Clewiston 21, Oasis 24
Cocoa 3, Vero Beach 38
Coconut Creek 28, Western 16
Colonial 0, Windermere 61
Columbia 39, Hillsborough 0
Columbus 7, St. Thomas Aquinas 42
Coral Glades 41, Coral Springs 6
Countryside 25, Hollins 0
Creekside 13, Spruce Creek 27
Crescent City 14, Interlachen 7
Crystal River 7, Gainesville 20
Cypress Creek 0, Gateway 36
Cypress Lake 20, Fort Myers 7
Dakota Ridge 38, Winter Springs 7
DeLand 57, Merritt Island 51
Deltona 14, Matanzas 40
Dillard 66, Northeast 0
Discovery 30, Lake Placid 55
Don Bosco Prep 38, Monarch 21
Doral Academy 0, Hialeah 30
Dr. Phillips 45, Apopka 7
Dunbar 63, Island Coast 0
Dunedin 20, Land O' Lakes 44
Dunnellon 28, West Port 14
Durant 7, Gaither 43
Duval Charter 6, Fernandina Beach 56
Dwyer 0, Martin County 21
East Bay 15, Newsome 24
East Lee County 7, Estero 49
East River 0, Timber Creek 35
Eastside 19, Buchholz 29
Eau Gallie 16, Heritage 12
ED White 65, Westside 0
Edgewater 48, Freedom 0
Edison 18, Killian 24
Englewood 7, Ridgeview 13
Episcopal School of Jacksonville 31, Stanton 0
Estero 49, East Lee County 7
Eustis 0, Umatilla 37
Evangelical Christian 0, St. Petersburg Catholic 43
FAMU 0, Franklin County 35
Father Lopez 7, Atlantic 3
Ferguson 1, Westland Hialeah 0
Fernandina Beach 56, Duval Charter 6
First Baptist Academy 0, LaBelle 38
Fivay 0, River Ridge 21
Flagler Palm Coast 7, Mainland 28
Fleming Island 0, Oakleaf 31
Fletcher 35, Atlantic Coast 6
Florida State University School 27, Hawthorne 33
Forest 10, Trinity Catholic 16
Forest Hill 2, Lake Worth 20
Fort Myers 7, Cypress Lake 20
Fort Walton Beach 14, West Florida 24
Fort White 41, North Marion 40
Franklin County 35, FAMU 0
Freedom 0, Edgewater 48
Freedom 47, King 7
Freeport 48, Northview 43
Frostproof 14, Victory Christian Academy 21
Gaither 43, Durant 7
Gainesville 20, Crystal River 7
Gateway 36, Cypress Creek 0
Gateway Charter 0, Mount Dora Christian Academy 51
George Jenkins 6, Mulberry 7
Glades Day 52, Boca Raton Christian 27
Godby 28, Pensacola Catholic 42
Gulf Breeze 6, Pace 59
Hagerty 49, Tohopekaliga 20
Haines City 19, Lake Minneola 12
Halifax Academy 0, Seabreeze 24
Hallandale 10, Somerset Academy 14
Hardee 6, Lemon Bay 42
Harmony 21, Sebastian River 7
Harvest Community 0, Santa Fe 50
Hawthorne 33, Florida State University School 27
Heritage 12, Eau Gallie 16
Hialeah 30, Doral Academy 0
Hialeah Gardens 0, Mater Academy Charter 62
Hillsborough 0, Columbia 39
Hollins 0, Countryside 25
Holmes County 18, Walton 19
Holy Trinity Episcopal 47, Port St. Lucie 0
Horizon 52, Wekiva 0
Hudson 29, Cypress Creek 22
Ida Baker 32, Palmetto Ridge 8
Impact Christian Academy 46, Wolfson 0
Immokalee 29, Naples 56
Innovation 10, Leesburg 3
Interlachen 7, Crescent City 14
Island Coast 0, Dunbar 63
Jackson 6, University Christian 44
Jefferson 12, Mitchell 13
Jefferson County 0, Leon 55
Jensen Beach 44, Westwood 8
Jesuit 14, Valdosta 21
John Carroll Catholic 35, Centennial 6
Jupiter 32, Palm Beach Gardens 21
Kathleen 12, Cairo 45
Keswick Christian 0, Cornerstone Charter Academy 0
Key West 26, Somerset Academy - Canyons 21
Killian 24, Edison 18
King 7, Freedom 47
KIPP Bold City 0, Baldwin 39
LaBelle 38, First Baptist Academy 0
Lake Brantley 47, Oviedo 37
Lake Buena Vista 38, University 6
Lake Howell 51, Pine Ridge 15
Lake Mary 13, Lakeland 32
Lake Minneola 12, Haines City 19
Lake Nona 13, Ocoee 14
Lake Placid 55, Discovery 30
Lake Region 8, Celebration 7
Lake Weir 12, West Nassau 48
Lake Worth 20, Forest Hill 2
Lakeland 32, Lake Mary 13
Lakewood 28, Clearwater 7
Lakewood Ranch 7, Braden River 10
Land O' Lakes 44, Dunedin 20
Largo 0, Boca Ciega 0
Lecanto 26, Nature Coast Tech 35
Leesburg 3, Innovation 10
Legacy Charter 0, Oasis Christian 44
Lemon Bay 42, Hardee 6
Lennard 28, Blake 7
Leon 55, Jefferson County 0
Leonard 14, Olympic Heights 54
Liberty 26, Oak Ridge 32
Lincoln 10, Nease 47
Lowndes 42, Manatee 7
Lyman 0, Seminole 55
Maclay 33, Marianna 7
Madison County 49, Suwannee 14
Mainland 28, Flagler Palm Coast 7
Manatee 7, Lowndes 42
Mandarin 0, Sandalwood 8
Marathon 0, Westminster Christian 56
Marianna 7, Maclay 33
Mariner 14, North Fort Myers 37
Martin County 21, Dwyer 0
Mater Academy Charter 62, Hialeah Gardens 0
Matanzas 40, Deltona 14
McArthur 24, Miramar 14
Melbourne 34, University 16
Menendez 14, Beachside 20
Merritt Island 51, DeLand 57
Miami Central 58, Booker T. Washington 14
Middleburg 28, Clay 27
Middleton 6, Riverview 20
Miramar 14, McArthur 24
Mitchell 13, Jefferson 12
Monarch 21, Don Bosco Prep 38
Mosley 55, Rickards 41
Mount Dora Christian Academy 51, Gateway Charter 0
Mulberry 7, George Jenkins 6
Naples 56, Immokalee 29
Nature Coast Tech 35, Lecanto 26
Nease 47, Lincoln 10
New Smyrna Beach 21, Ransom Everglades 3
Newberry 3, Vanguard 27
Newsome 24, East Bay 15
Niceville 35, Pine Forest 14
Norland 48, South Dade 9
North Bay Haven Academy 6, Bay 55
North Fort Myers 37, Mariner 14
North Marion 40, Fort White 41
North Port 20, Sarasota 47
Northeast 0, Dillard 66
Northview 43, Freeport 48
Nova 6, University 17
Oak Ridge 32, Liberty 26
Oasis 24, Clewiston 21
Oasis Christian 44, Legacy Charter 0
Oakleaf 31, Fleming Island 0
Ocoee 14, Lake Nona 13
Okeechobee 10, South Fork 21
Olympia 6, Boone 42
Olympic Heights 54, Leonard 14
Orange Park 23, Riverside 21
Osceola 29, Tarpon Springs 7
Osceola 46, Winter Haven 6
Oviedo 37, Lake Brantley 47
Pace 59, Gulf Breeze 6
Palatka 40, Providence School 35
Palm Bay 34, Cocoa Beach 18
Palm Beach Central 39, Spanish River 6
Palm Beach Gardens 21, Jupiter 32
Palm Harbor University 14, Parrish Community 15
Palmetto 35, Riverview 38
Palmetto Ridge 8, Ida Baker 32
Parrish Community 15, Palm Harbor University 14
Pasco 6, Springstead 52
Paxon 7, Williston 49
Pensacola Catholic 42, Godby 28
Pine Forest 14, Niceville 35
Pine Ridge 15, Lake Howell 51
Pinellas Park 20, Bayshore 26
Piper 31, South Plantation 21
Plant 78, Robinson 7
Plant City 42, Spoto 7
Poinciana 12, St. Cloud 41
Ponte Vedra 35, Baker County 10
Port St. Lucie 0, Holy Trinity Episcopal 47
Providence School 35, Palatka 40
Raines 48, Trinity Christian Academy 14
Ransom Everglades 3, New Smyrna Beach 21
Ribault 13, Camden County 56
Rickards 41, Mosley 55
Ridgeview 13, Englewood 7
River Ridge 21, Fivay 0
Riverside 21, Orange Park 23
Riverview 20, Middleton 6
Riverview 38, Palmetto 35
Robinson 7, Plant 78
Rockledge 3, Cardinal Mooney 39
Royal Palm Beach 45, Suncoast 0
Rutherford 26, Chipley 39
Sandalwood 8, Mandarin 0
Santa Fe 50, Harvest Community 0
Sarasota 47, North Port 20
Seabreeze 24, Halifax Academy 0
Sebastian River 7, Harmony 21
Seminole 55, Lyman 0
Shorecrest Prep 41, Bell Creek Academy 40
Sickles 6, Alonso 45
Somerset Academy 14, Hallandale 10
Somerset Academy - Canyons 21, Key West 26
South Dade 9, Norland 48
South Fork 21, Okeechobee 10
South Fort Myers 56, Barron Collier 14
South Lake 26, The Villages Charter 37
South Plantation 21, Piper 31
South Sumter 12, Bradford 14
Spanish River 6, Palm Beach Central 39
Spoto 7, Plant City 42
Springstead 52, Pasco 6
Spruce Creek 27, Creekside 13
St. Augustine 22, Bolles 35
St. Cloud 41, Poinciana 12
St. Petersburg Catholic 43, Evangelical Christian 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Columbus 7
Stanton 0, Episcopal School of Jacksonville 31
Strawberry Crest 42, Brandon 6
Sumner 44, Wharton 7
Suncoast 0, Royal Palm Beach 45
Sunlake 49, Seminole 0
Suwannee 14, Madison County 49
Tampa Bay Tech 7, Armwood 28
Tarpon Springs 7, Osceola 29
Taylor County 54, Dixie County 18
Tenoroc 26, Weeki Wachee 22
The Villages Charter 37, South Lake 26
Timber Creek 35, East River 0
Titusville 21, West Orange 54
Tocoi Creek 14, Bishop Kenny 35
Tohopekaliga 20, Hagerty 49
Tradition Preparatory 6, Bayside 22
Trinity Catholic 16, Forest 10
Trinity Christian Academy 14, Raines 48
Umatilla 37, Eustis 0
University 6, Lake Buena Vista 38
University 16, Melbourne 34
University 17, Nova 6
University Christian 44, Andrew Jackson 6
Valdosta 21, Jesuit 14
Vanguard 27, Newberry 3
Venice 27, Bishop Verot 12
Vero Beach 38, Cocoa 3
Victory Christian Academy 21, Frostproof 14
Viera 40, Astronaut 14
Wakulla 21, Chiles 23
Walton 19, Holmes County 18
Ware County 21, Bartram Trail 14
Weeki Wachee 22, Tenoroc 26
Wekiva 0, Horizon 52
West Boca Raton 6, Bergen Catholic 21
West Florida 24, Fort Walton Beach 14
West Nassau 48, Lake Weir 12
West Orange 54, Titusville 21
West Port 14, Dunnellon 28
Westland Hialeah 0, Ferguson 1
Westminster Christian 56, Marathon 0
Westside 0, ED White 65
Westwood 8, Jensen Beach 44
Wharton 7, Sumner 44
Wildwood 25, Citrus 0
Williston 49, Paxon 7
Windermere 61, Colonial 0
Winter Haven 6, Osceola 46
Winter Springs 7, Dakota Ridge 38
Wiregrass Ranch 13, Zephyrhills 19
Wolfson 0, Impact Christian Academy 46
Yulee 19, Charlton County 12
Zephyrhills 19, Wiregrass Ranch 13