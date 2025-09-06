High School

Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Florida High School Football

Gray Reid

The Melbourne Bulldogs run out to begin their game vs University on September 5, 2025.
The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend.

Alonso 45, Sickles 6

Anclote 22, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic 20

Armwood 28, Tampa Bay Tech 7

Astronaut 14, Viera 40

Atlantic 44, Dr. Joaquin Garcia 13

Auburn 16, Lake Wales 14

Baldwin 39, KIPP Bold City 0

Bartram Trail 14, Ware County 21

Bartow 25, Bishop Moore 34

Bay 55, North Bay Haven Academy 6

Bayshore 26, Pinellas Park 20

Beachside 20, Menendez 14

Bayside 22, Tradition Preparatory 6

Bishop Kenny 35, Tocoi Creek 14

Bishop Moore 34, Bartow 25

Blake 7, Lennard 28

Blountstown 57, Bozeman 13

Bolles 35, St. Augustine 22

Booker 43, Calvary Christian 21

Booker T. Washington 14, Miami Central 58

Boone 42, Olympia 6

Braden River 10, Lakewood Ranch 7

Bradford 14, South Sumter 12

Brandon 6, Strawberry Crest 42

Branford 28, Bell 7

Buchholz 29, Eastside 19

Cairo 45, Kathleen 12

Camden County 56, Ribault 13

Cape Coral 42, Bonita Springs 0

Cardinal Mooney 39, Rockledge 3

Cardinal Newman 47, Benjamin 0

Central 18, DeSoto County 6

Centennial 6, John Carroll Catholic 35

Charlton County 12, Yulee 19

Chiefland 21, Belleview 14

Chiles 23, Wakulla 21

Chipley 39, Rutherford 26

Choctawhatchee 28, Crestview 0

Citrus 0, Wildwood 25

Clay 27, Middleburg 28

Clewiston 21, Oasis 24

Cocoa 3, Vero Beach 38

Coconut Creek 28, Western 16

Colonial 0, Windermere 61

Columbia 39, Hillsborough 0

Columbus 7, St. Thomas Aquinas 42

Coral Glades 41, Coral Springs 6

Countryside 25, Hollins 0

Creekside 13, Spruce Creek 27

Crescent City 14, Interlachen 7

Crystal River 7, Gainesville 20

Cypress Creek 0, Gateway 36

Cypress Lake 20, Fort Myers 7

Dakota Ridge 38, Winter Springs 7

DeLand 57, Merritt Island 51

Deltona 14, Matanzas 40

Dillard 66, Northeast 0

Discovery 30, Lake Placid 55

Don Bosco Prep 38, Monarch 21

Doral Academy 0, Hialeah 30

Dr. Phillips 45, Apopka 7

Dunbar 63, Island Coast 0

Dunedin 20, Land O' Lakes 44

Dunnellon 28, West Port 14

Durant 7, Gaither 43

Duval Charter 6, Fernandina Beach 56

Dwyer 0, Martin County 21

East Bay 15, Newsome 24

East Lee County 7, Estero 49

East River 0, Timber Creek 35

Eastside 19, Buchholz 29

Eau Gallie 16, Heritage 12

ED White 65, Westside 0

Edgewater 48, Freedom 0

Edison 18, Killian 24

Englewood 7, Ridgeview 13

Episcopal School of Jacksonville 31, Stanton 0

Estero 49, East Lee County 7

Eustis 0, Umatilla 37

Evangelical Christian 0, St. Petersburg Catholic 43

FAMU 0, Franklin County 35

Father Lopez 7, Atlantic 3

Ferguson 1, Westland Hialeah 0

Fernandina Beach 56, Duval Charter 6

First Baptist Academy 0, LaBelle 38

Fivay 0, River Ridge 21

Flagler Palm Coast 7, Mainland 28

Fleming Island 0, Oakleaf 31

Fletcher 35, Atlantic Coast 6

Florida State University School 27, Hawthorne 33

Forest 10, Trinity Catholic 16

Forest Hill 2, Lake Worth 20

Fort Myers 7, Cypress Lake 20

Fort Walton Beach 14, West Florida 24

Fort White 41, North Marion 40

Franklin County 35, FAMU 0

Freedom 0, Edgewater 48

Freedom 47, King 7

Freeport 48, Northview 43

Frostproof 14, Victory Christian Academy 21

Gaither 43, Durant 7

Gainesville 20, Crystal River 7

Gateway 36, Cypress Creek 0

Gateway Charter 0, Mount Dora Christian Academy 51

George Jenkins 6, Mulberry 7

Glades Day 52, Boca Raton Christian 27

Godby 28, Pensacola Catholic 42

Gulf Breeze 6, Pace 59

Hagerty 49, Tohopekaliga 20

Haines City 19, Lake Minneola 12

Halifax Academy 0, Seabreeze 24

Hallandale 10, Somerset Academy 14

Hardee 6, Lemon Bay 42

Harmony 21, Sebastian River 7

Harvest Community 0, Santa Fe 50

Hawthorne 33, Florida State University School 27

Heritage 12, Eau Gallie 16

Hialeah 30, Doral Academy 0

Hialeah Gardens 0, Mater Academy Charter 62

Hillsborough 0, Columbia 39

Hollins 0, Countryside 25

Holmes County 18, Walton 19

Holy Trinity Episcopal 47, Port St. Lucie 0

Horizon 52, Wekiva 0

Hudson 29, Cypress Creek 22

Ida Baker 32, Palmetto Ridge 8

Impact Christian Academy 46, Wolfson 0

Immokalee 29, Naples 56

Innovation 10, Leesburg 3

Interlachen 7, Crescent City 14

Island Coast 0, Dunbar 63

Jackson 6, University Christian 44

Jefferson 12, Mitchell 13

Jefferson County 0, Leon 55

Jensen Beach 44, Westwood 8

Jesuit 14, Valdosta 21

John Carroll Catholic 35, Centennial 6

Jupiter 32, Palm Beach Gardens 21

Kathleen 12, Cairo 45

Keswick Christian 0, Cornerstone Charter Academy 0

Key West 26, Somerset Academy - Canyons 21

Killian 24, Edison 18

King 7, Freedom 47

KIPP Bold City 0, Baldwin 39

LaBelle 38, First Baptist Academy 0

Lake Brantley 47, Oviedo 37

Lake Buena Vista 38, University 6

Lake Howell 51, Pine Ridge 15

Lake Mary 13, Lakeland 32

Lake Minneola 12, Haines City 19

Lake Nona 13, Ocoee 14

Lake Placid 55, Discovery 30

Lake Region 8, Celebration 7

Lake Weir 12, West Nassau 48

Lake Worth 20, Forest Hill 2

Lakeland 32, Lake Mary 13

Lakewood 28, Clearwater 7

Lakewood Ranch 7, Braden River 10

Land O' Lakes 44, Dunedin 20

Largo 0, Boca Ciega 0

Lecanto 26, Nature Coast Tech 35

Leesburg 3, Innovation 10

Legacy Charter 0, Oasis Christian 44

Lemon Bay 42, Hardee 6

Lennard 28, Blake 7

Leon 55, Jefferson County 0

Leonard 14, Olympic Heights 54

Liberty 26, Oak Ridge 32

Lincoln 10, Nease 47

Lowndes 42, Manatee 7

Lyman 0, Seminole 55

Maclay 33, Marianna 7

Madison County 49, Suwannee 14

Mainland 28, Flagler Palm Coast 7

Manatee 7, Lowndes 42

Mandarin 0, Sandalwood 8

Marathon 0, Westminster Christian 56

Marianna 7, Maclay 33

Mariner 14, North Fort Myers 37

Martin County 21, Dwyer 0

Mater Academy Charter 62, Hialeah Gardens 0

Matanzas 40, Deltona 14

McArthur 24, Miramar 14

Melbourne 34, University 16

Menendez 14, Beachside 20

Merritt Island 51, DeLand 57

Miami Central 58, Booker T. Washington 14

Middleburg 28, Clay 27

Middleton 6, Riverview 20

Miramar 14, McArthur 24

Mitchell 13, Jefferson 12

Monarch 21, Don Bosco Prep 38

Mosley 55, Rickards 41

Mount Dora Christian Academy 51, Gateway Charter 0

Mulberry 7, George Jenkins 6

Naples 56, Immokalee 29

Nature Coast Tech 35, Lecanto 26

Nease 47, Lincoln 10

New Smyrna Beach 21, Ransom Everglades 3

Newberry 3, Vanguard 27

Newsome 24, East Bay 15

Niceville 35, Pine Forest 14

Norland 48, South Dade 9

North Bay Haven Academy 6, Bay 55

North Fort Myers 37, Mariner 14

North Marion 40, Fort White 41

North Port 20, Sarasota 47

Northeast 0, Dillard 66

Northview 43, Freeport 48

Nova 6, University 17

Oak Ridge 32, Liberty 26

Oasis 24, Clewiston 21

Oasis Christian 44, Legacy Charter 0

Oakleaf 31, Fleming Island 0

Ocoee 14, Lake Nona 13

Okeechobee 10, South Fork 21

Olympia 6, Boone 42

Olympic Heights 54, Leonard 14

Orange Park 23, Riverside 21

Osceola 29, Tarpon Springs 7

Osceola 46, Winter Haven 6

Oviedo 37, Lake Brantley 47

Pace 59, Gulf Breeze 6

Palatka 40, Providence School 35

Palm Bay 34, Cocoa Beach 18

Palm Beach Central 39, Spanish River 6

Palm Beach Gardens 21, Jupiter 32

Palm Harbor University 14, Parrish Community 15

Palmetto 35, Riverview 38

Palmetto Ridge 8, Ida Baker 32

Parrish Community 15, Palm Harbor University 14

Pasco 6, Springstead 52

Paxon 7, Williston 49

Pensacola Catholic 42, Godby 28

Pine Forest 14, Niceville 35

Pine Ridge 15, Lake Howell 51

Pinellas Park 20, Bayshore 26

Piper 31, South Plantation 21

Plant 78, Robinson 7

Plant City 42, Spoto 7

Poinciana 12, St. Cloud 41

Ponte Vedra 35, Baker County 10

Port St. Lucie 0, Holy Trinity Episcopal 47

Providence School 35, Palatka 40

Raines 48, Trinity Christian Academy 14

Ransom Everglades 3, New Smyrna Beach 21

Ribault 13, Camden County 56

Rickards 41, Mosley 55

Ridgeview 13, Englewood 7

River Ridge 21, Fivay 0

Riverside 21, Orange Park 23

Riverview 20, Middleton 6

Riverview 38, Palmetto 35

Robinson 7, Plant 78

Rockledge 3, Cardinal Mooney 39

Royal Palm Beach 45, Suncoast 0

Rutherford 26, Chipley 39

Sandalwood 8, Mandarin 0

Santa Fe 50, Harvest Community 0

Sarasota 47, North Port 20

Seabreeze 24, Halifax Academy 0

Sebastian River 7, Harmony 21

Seminole 55, Lyman 0

Shorecrest Prep 41, Bell Creek Academy 40

Sickles 6, Alonso 45

Somerset Academy 14, Hallandale 10

Somerset Academy - Canyons 21, Key West 26

South Dade 9, Norland 48

South Fork 21, Okeechobee 10

South Fort Myers 56, Barron Collier 14

South Lake 26, The Villages Charter 37

South Plantation 21, Piper 31

South Sumter 12, Bradford 14

Spanish River 6, Palm Beach Central 39

Spoto 7, Plant City 42

Springstead 52, Pasco 6

Spruce Creek 27, Creekside 13

St. Augustine 22, Bolles 35

St. Cloud 41, Poinciana 12

St. Petersburg Catholic 43, Evangelical Christian 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Columbus 7

Stanton 0, Episcopal School of Jacksonville 31

Strawberry Crest 42, Brandon 6

Sumner 44, Wharton 7

Suncoast 0, Royal Palm Beach 45

Sunlake 49, Seminole 0

Suwannee 14, Madison County 49

Tampa Bay Tech 7, Armwood 28

Tarpon Springs 7, Osceola 29

Taylor County 54, Dixie County 18

Tenoroc 26, Weeki Wachee 22

The Villages Charter 37, South Lake 26

Timber Creek 35, East River 0

Titusville 21, West Orange 54

Tocoi Creek 14, Bishop Kenny 35

Tohopekaliga 20, Hagerty 49

Tradition Preparatory 6, Bayside 22

Trinity Catholic 16, Forest 10

Trinity Christian Academy 14, Raines 48

Umatilla 37, Eustis 0

University 6, Lake Buena Vista 38

University 16, Melbourne 34

University 17, Nova 6

University Christian 44, Andrew Jackson 6

Valdosta 21, Jesuit 14

Vanguard 27, Newberry 3

Venice 27, Bishop Verot 12

Vero Beach 38, Cocoa 3

Victory Christian Academy 21, Frostproof 14

Viera 40, Astronaut 14

Wakulla 21, Chiles 23

Walton 19, Holmes County 18

Ware County 21, Bartram Trail 14

Weeki Wachee 22, Tenoroc 26

Wekiva 0, Horizon 52

West Boca Raton 6, Bergen Catholic 21

West Florida 24, Fort Walton Beach 14

West Nassau 48, Lake Weir 12

West Orange 54, Titusville 21

West Port 14, Dunnellon 28

Westland Hialeah 0, Ferguson 1

Westminster Christian 56, Marathon 0

Westside 0, ED White 65

Westwood 8, Jensen Beach 44

Wharton 7, Sumner 44

Wildwood 25, Citrus 0

Williston 49, Paxon 7

Windermere 61, Colonial 0

Winter Haven 6, Osceola 46

Winter Springs 7, Dakota Ridge 38

Wiregrass Ranch 13, Zephyrhills 19

Wolfson 0, Impact Christian Academy 46

Yulee 19, Charlton County 12

Zephyrhills 19, Wiregrass Ranch 13

Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

