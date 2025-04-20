Florida high school football: Fort Myers announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Fort Myers Green Wave announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Green Wave will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Dunbar, Naples and South Fort Myers.
Among other teams on the Green Wave's schedule are Charlotte, Cypress Lake, East Lee County, Lehigh, Mariner, North Fort Myers and at home against Riverdale.
Below is the Green Wave's 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a later date.
2025 FORT MYERS GREEN WAVE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
May 16: vs. Lake Wales/Port Charlotte (spring jamboree)
Aug. 15: at Estero vs. Estero/Evangelical Christian (preseason jamboree)
Aug. 22: vs. Mariner
Aug. 29: at Lehigh
Sep. 5: vs. Cypress Lake
Sep. 12: vs. South Fort Myers
Sep. 19: at Charlotte
Sep. 26: vs. North Fort Myers
Oct. 3: at Naples
Oct. 10: vs. Riverdale
Oct. 24: at East Lee County
Oct. 30: at Dunbar
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi