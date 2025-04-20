High School

Florida high school football: Fort Myers announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Green Wave's schedule are teams like Dunbar, Naples and South Fort Myers

Andy Villamarzo

The Riverdale High School Raiders visited the Fort Myers High School Green Wave for a regional semifinal playoff football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Riverdale won with a final score of 18-14.
The Riverdale High School Raiders visited the Fort Myers High School Green Wave for a regional semifinal playoff football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Riverdale won with a final score of 18-14. / Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Fort Myers Green Wave announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Green Wave will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Dunbar, Naples and South Fort Myers.

Among other teams on the Green Wave's schedule are Charlotte, Cypress Lake, East Lee County, Lehigh, Mariner, North Fort Myers and at home against Riverdale.

Below is the Green Wave's 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a later date.

Fort Myers Green Wave recently released their 2025 football schedule
Fort Myers Green Wave recently released their 2025 football schedule / Courtesy of Fort Myers Green Wave football

2025 FORT MYERS GREEN WAVE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

May 16: vs. Lake Wales/Port Charlotte (spring jamboree)

Aug. 15: at Estero vs. Estero/Evangelical Christian (preseason jamboree)

Aug. 22: vs. Mariner

Aug. 29: at Lehigh

Sep. 5: vs. Cypress Lake

Sep. 12: vs. South Fort Myers

Sep. 19: at Charlotte

Sep. 26: vs. North Fort Myers

Oct. 3: at Naples

Oct. 10: vs. Riverdale

Oct. 24: at East Lee County

Oct. 30: at Dunbar

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida