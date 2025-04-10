High School

Florida high school football: Gaither announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Cowboys' schedule are teams like Armwood, Plant and Tampa Bay Tech

Andy Villamarzo

Gaither Cowboys Football Team (2023)
Gaither Cowboys Football Team (2023) / Courtesy of Gaither Football

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Gaither Cowboys announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Cowboys will play 10 games, including three notable contests against 3-time state champion Armwood, 4-time state champion Plant and Tampa Bay Tech (2021 Class 7A state finalist).

Among other teams on the Cowboys' schedule are Durant, Hillsborough, Springstead, Steinbrenner, Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek, Wesley Chapel and at home against Wharton.

Below is the Cowboys' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.

2025 GAITHER COWBOYS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Armwood

Aug. 29: vs. Plant

Sep. 5: vs. Durant

Sep. 12: at Steinbrenner

Sep. 19: at Tampa Bay Tech

Sep. 26: at Wesley Chapel

Oct. 10: vs. Springstead

Oct. 17: vs. Wharton

Oct. 24: vs. Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek

Oct. 31: at Hillsborough

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida