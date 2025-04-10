Florida high school football: Gaither announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Gaither Cowboys announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Cowboys will play 10 games, including three notable contests against 3-time state champion Armwood, 4-time state champion Plant and Tampa Bay Tech (2021 Class 7A state finalist).
Among other teams on the Cowboys' schedule are Durant, Hillsborough, Springstead, Steinbrenner, Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek, Wesley Chapel and at home against Wharton.
Below is the Cowboys' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.
2025 GAITHER COWBOYS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Armwood
Aug. 29: vs. Plant
Sep. 5: vs. Durant
Sep. 12: at Steinbrenner
Sep. 19: at Tampa Bay Tech
Sep. 26: at Wesley Chapel
Oct. 10: vs. Springstead
Oct. 17: vs. Wharton
Oct. 24: vs. Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek
Oct. 31: at Hillsborough
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi