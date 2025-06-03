Florida high school football: Glades Central announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 6-time FHSAA state champion Glades Central Raiders announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Raiders will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Bishop Verot, Moore Haven, Palm Beach Dwyer, Sebring and ending the regular season against Pahokee in the 'Muck Bowl.'
Among other five teams on the Raiders' regular season slate are Clewiston, King's Academy, Oasis, Palm Beach Lakes and at the friendly confines of home in a contest against Seminole Ridge.
Below is the Raiders' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 GLADES CENTRAL RAIDERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: at Forest Hill
Aug. 22: vs. Seminole Ridge
Aug. 29: vs. Oasis
Sep. 4: at Palm Beach Lakes
Sep. 12: at Moore Haven
Sep. 19: vs. Palm Beach Dwyer
Sep. 26: at Clewiston
Oct. 10: vs. Bishop Verot
Oct. 17: vs. Sebring
Oct. 24: at King's Academy
Nov. 1: at Pahokee (Muck Bowl)
