Florida high school football: Glades Central announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Raiders' schedule are the Bishop Verot, Moore Haven, Palm Beach Dwyer, Sebring and ending the regular season against Pahokee in the 'Muck Bowl'

Andy Villamarzo

Action from the Class 2A-District 10 championship game between Bishop Verot and Glades Central at Bishop Verot on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Bishop Verot won.
Action from the Class 2A-District 10 championship game between Bishop Verot and Glades Central at Bishop Verot on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Bishop Verot won. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 6-time FHSAA state champion Glades Central Raiders announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Raiders will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Bishop Verot, Moore Haven, Palm Beach Dwyer, Sebring and ending the regular season against Pahokee in the 'Muck Bowl.'

Among other five teams on the Raiders' regular season slate are Clewiston, King's Academy, Oasis, Palm Beach Lakes and at the friendly confines of home in a contest against Seminole Ridge.

Below is the Raiders' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 GLADES CENTRAL RAIDERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 14: at Forest Hill

Aug. 22: vs. Seminole Ridge

Aug. 29: vs. Oasis

Sep. 4: at Palm Beach Lakes

Sep. 12: at Moore Haven

Sep. 19: vs. Palm Beach Dwyer

Sep. 26: at Clewiston

Oct. 10: vs. Bishop Verot

Oct. 17: vs. Sebring

Oct. 24: at King's Academy

Nov. 1: at Pahokee (Muck Bowl)

