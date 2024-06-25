Florida high school football: Hollins announces 2024 schedule
Royals have 10 games scheduled including five against neighboring Pinellas County foes
Football schedules for the 2024 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and SBLive Sports Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Hollins Royals announced the following slate of games for 2024. The Royals will play 10 games, including contests against Pinellas County foes like Boca Ciega, Countryside, Dunedin, Gibbs and Seminole.
Among other teams on the schedule are Hernando, IMG Academy Blue, Sunlake, Weeki Wachee and Wesley Chapel.
Click here for the entire 2024 Hollins Royals football schedule and return to this page frequently throughout the season for Live Scoring Updates, Final Scores, Updated Records and much more.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl
