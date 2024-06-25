Florida high school football: IMG Academy announces 2024 schedule
Football schedules for the 2024 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and SBLive Sports Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the IMG Academy Ascenders announced the following slate of games for 2024. The Ascenders will play 10 games, including national tilts with Bergen Catholic (New Jersey), Phenix City Central (Alabama), Corner Canyon (Utah), East St. Louis (Missouri) and St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
Among other teams on the schedule are Cocoa, Mandarin, Mt. Zion Academy, St. Thomas More (Connecticut), and Venice.
Click here for the entire 2024 IMG Academy Ascenders football schedule and return to this page frequently throughout the season for Live Scoring Updates, Final Scores, Updated Records and much more.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl