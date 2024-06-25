Florida high school football: IMG Academy White announces 2024 schedule
Football schedules for the 2024 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and SBLive Sports Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the IMG Academy White Ascenders announced the following slate of games for 2024. The Ascenders will play 10 games, including tilts with teams around the Sunshine State like Fort Meade, Key West, Hawthorne, Golden Gate, Manatee and Tampa Catholic.
Among other teams on the schedule are Bayshore, Clearwater Calvary Christian, Episcopal School of Dallas, Ponte Vedra and St. John Paul II.
Click here for the entire 2024 IMG Academy White Ascenders football schedule and return to this page frequently throughout the season for Live Scoring Updates, Final Scores, Updated Records and much more.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl