Florida high school football: Jacksonville Raines announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Jacksonville Raines Vikings announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Vikings will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against 9-time state champion Miami Central, 2024 Rural state champion Madison County, 2024 Class 7A finalist Lake Mary, Trinity Christian Academy and rival Jacksonville Ribault.
Among other five teams on the Vikings' regular season slate are Atlantic Coast, Creekside, Sandalwood, Riverside and at home in a contest against Yulee.
Below is the Vikings' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 JACKSONVILLE RAINES VIKINGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at KIPP Academy (preseason)
Aug. 23: vs. Miami Central
Aug. 29: vs. Sandalwood
Sep. 5: at Trinity Christian Academy
Sep. 12: at Lake Mary
Sep. 26: at Jacksonville Riverside
Oct. 4: at Jacksonville Ribault - Northwest Classic
Oct. 10: vs. Madison County
Oct. 17: vs. Creekside
Oct. 24: vs. Yulee
Oct. 31: at Atlantic Coast
