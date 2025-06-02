High School

Florida high school football: Jacksonville Raines announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Vikings' schedule are the 9-time state champion Miami Central, 2024 Rural state champion Madison County, 2024 Class 7A finalist Lake Mary, Trinity Christian Academy and rival Jacksonville Ribault

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Jacksonville Raines Vikings announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Vikings will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against 9-time state champion Miami Central, 2024 Rural state champion Madison County, 2024 Class 7A finalist Lake Mary, Trinity Christian Academy and rival Jacksonville Ribault.

Among other five teams on the Vikings' regular season slate are Atlantic Coast, Creekside, Sandalwood, Riverside and at home in a contest against Yulee.

Below is the Vikings' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 JACKSONVILLE RAINES VIKINGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at KIPP Academy (preseason)

Aug. 23: vs. Miami Central

Aug. 29: vs. Sandalwood

Sep. 5: at Trinity Christian Academy

Sep. 12: at Lake Mary

Sep. 26: at Jacksonville Riverside

Oct. 4: at Jacksonville Ribault - Northwest Classic

Oct. 10: vs. Madison County

Oct. 17: vs. Creekside

Oct. 24: vs. Yulee

Oct. 31: at Atlantic Coast

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

