High School

Florida high school football: Kissimmee Osceola announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Kowboys' schedule are teams like 3-time state champion Apopka, Lake Mary, Lake Wales and 2024 Class 4A finalist Orlando Jones

Andy Villamarzo

Robson Lopes

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Kissimmee Osceola Kowboys announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Kowboys will play nine games, including four notable contests against 3-time state champion Apopka, Lake Mary, Lake Wales and 2024 Class 4A finalist Orlando Jones.

Among other teams on the Kowboys' schedule are Daytona Beach Mainland (kickoff classic), Melbourne, St. Petersburg Lakewood, St. Cloud, Treasure Coast, Viera, Windermere (spring game) and on the road against Winter Haven.

Below is the Kowboys' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.

2025 KISSIMMEE OSCEOLA KOWBOYS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

May 22: at Windermere (spring game)

Aug. 15: at Daytona Beach Mainland (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Treasure Coast

Aug. 29: vs. Lake Mary

Sep. 5: at Winter Haven

Sep. 12: vs. St. Cloud

Sep. 19: at Orlando Jones

Sep. 26: at Melbourne

Oct. 10: vs. Viera

Oct. 17: vs. Apopka

Oct. 24: vs. Lake Wales

Oct. 31: at St. Petersburg Lakewood

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida