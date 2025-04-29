Florida high school football: Kissimmee Osceola announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Kissimmee Osceola Kowboys announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Kowboys will play nine games, including four notable contests against 3-time state champion Apopka, Lake Mary, Lake Wales and 2024 Class 4A finalist Orlando Jones.
Among other teams on the Kowboys' schedule are Daytona Beach Mainland (kickoff classic), Melbourne, St. Petersburg Lakewood, St. Cloud, Treasure Coast, Viera, Windermere (spring game) and on the road against Winter Haven.
Below is the Kowboys' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 KISSIMMEE OSCEOLA KOWBOYS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
May 22: at Windermere (spring game)
Aug. 15: at Daytona Beach Mainland (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Treasure Coast
Aug. 29: vs. Lake Mary
Sep. 5: at Winter Haven
Sep. 12: vs. St. Cloud
Sep. 19: at Orlando Jones
Sep. 26: at Melbourne
Oct. 10: vs. Viera
Oct. 17: vs. Apopka
Oct. 24: vs. Lake Wales
Oct. 31: at St. Petersburg Lakewood
