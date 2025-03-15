Florida high school football: Lake Highland Prep announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Lake Highland Prep Highlanders announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Highlanders will play 10 games, including two contests against Bishop Snyder and Mount Dora Christian.
Among other teams on the schedule are Cornerstone Charter, Foundation Academy, Legacy Charter and at home against Orangewood Christian.
Below is the Highlanders' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 LAKE HIGHLAND PREP HIGHLANDERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Mount Dora Christian
Aug. 29: vs. Foundation Academy
Sep. 12: vs. Orangewood Christian
Sep. 19: at Cornerstone Charter
Sep. 26: at Legacy Charter
Oct. 3: vs. Bishop Snyder
Oct. 9: at St. Edward's
Oct. 17: at Pine Crest
Oct. 24: vs. Trinity Prep
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi