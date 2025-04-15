Florida high school football: Lake Howell announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Lake Howell Silver Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Silver Hawks will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Evans, Lake Minneola and Winter Springs.
Among other teams on the Silver Hawks' schedule are Hagerty, Harmony, Lyman, Masters Academy, Oviedo, Pine Ridge and at home against Wekiva.
Below is the Silver Hawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.
2025 LAKE HOWELL SILVER HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Deltona (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Hagerty
Aug. 29: at Lake Minneola
Sep. 5: vs. Pine Ridge
Sep. 12: vs. Masters Academy
Sep. 18: at Harmony
Sep. 26: at Evans
Oct. 3: vs. Lyman
Oct. 10: at Oviedo
Oct. 24: vs. Wekiva
Oct. 31: at Winter Springs
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi