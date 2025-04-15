High School

Florida high school football: Lake Howell announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Silver Hawks' schedule are teams like Evans, Lake Minneola and Winter Springs

Andy Villamarzo

A late 98-yard touchdown run was not enough for Pine Ridge as the Panthers fell 14-12 to visiting Lake Howell. Lake Howell Pine Ridge 2 / Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Lake Howell Silver Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Silver Hawks will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Evans, Lake Minneola and Winter Springs.

Among other teams on the Silver Hawks' schedule are Hagerty, Harmony, Lyman, Masters Academy, Oviedo, Pine Ridge and at home against Wekiva.

Below is the Silver Hawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.

2025 LAKE HOWELL SILVER HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Deltona (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Hagerty

Aug. 29: at Lake Minneola

Sep. 5: vs. Pine Ridge

Sep. 12: vs. Masters Academy

Sep. 18: at Harmony

Sep. 26: at Evans

Oct. 3: vs. Lyman

Oct. 10: at Oviedo

Oct. 24: vs. Wekiva

Oct. 31: at Winter Springs

