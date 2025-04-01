Florida high school football: Lake Wales announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Lake Wales Highlanders announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Highlanders will play 10 games, including two contests against 2024 Class 4A state runnerup Orlando Jones and Sanford Seminole.
Among other teams on the schedule are Auburndale, Bartow, Kissimmee Osceola, Specialty Fit Academy and at home against Sebring.
Below is the Highlanders' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 LAKE WALES HIGHLANDERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Treasure Coast (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Specialty Fit Academy
Aug. 29: vs. Ridge Community
Sep. 5: at Auburndale
Sep. 12: vs. Sebring
Sep. 19: vs. Sanford Seminole
Sep. 26: at Lake Region
Oct. 3: at Clearwater
Oct. 10: vs. Orlando Jones
Oct. 24: at Kissimmee Osceola
Oct. 31: at Bartow
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi