Florida high school football: Lake Wales announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Highlanders' schedule are Orlando Jones and Sanford Seminole

Andy Villamarzo

Lake Wales High School quarterback Max Seidl (16) throws to an open receiver on a trick play in the first half. The Vanguard Knights hosted The Lake Wales Highlanders at Booster Stadium in Ocala, FL on Friday, November 22, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
Lake Wales High School quarterback Max Seidl (16) throws to an open receiver on a trick play in the first half. The Vanguard Knights hosted The Lake Wales Highlanders at Booster Stadium in Ocala, FL on Friday, November 22, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Lake Wales Highlanders announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Highlanders will play 10 games, including two contests against 2024 Class 4A state runnerup Orlando Jones and Sanford Seminole.

Among other teams on the schedule are Auburndale, Bartow, Kissimmee Osceola, Specialty Fit Academy and at home against Sebring.

Below is the Highlanders' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 LAKE WALES HIGHLANDERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Treasure Coast (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Specialty Fit Academy

Aug. 29: vs. Ridge Community

Sep. 5: at Auburndale

Sep. 12: vs. Sebring

Sep. 19: vs. Sanford Seminole

Sep. 26: at Lake Region

Oct. 3: at Clearwater

Oct. 10: vs. Orlando Jones

Oct. 24: at Kissimmee Osceola

Oct. 31: at Bartow

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few.

