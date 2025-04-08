Florida high school football: Lake Worth announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Lake Worth Trojans announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Trojans will play 10 games, including three contests against Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Pahokee and Santaluces.
Among other teams on the schedule are Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Forest Hill, John I. Leonard, Park Vista and at home against Palm Beach Lakes.
Below is the Trojans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 LAKE WORTH TROJANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21: at Dr. Joaquin Garcia
Aug. 28: vs. Wellington
Sep. 5: at Forest Hill
Sep. 12: vs. Boca Raton
Sep. 26: vs. Park Vista
Oct. 3: at Pahokee
Oct. 9: vs. John I. Leonard
Oct. 17: vs. Palm Beach Lakes
Oct. 24: at Santaluces
Oct. 31: vs. Boynton Beach
