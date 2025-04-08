High School

Florida high school football: Lake Worth announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Trojans' schedule are Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Pahokee and Santaluces

Andy Villamarzo

Lake Worth quarterback Rasheem Bryant (16) handles the ball during the football game between Forest Hill and host Lake Worth on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Lake Worth Beach, FL. Final score, Forest Hill, 26, Lake Worth, 21.
Lake Worth quarterback Rasheem Bryant (16) handles the ball during the football game between Forest Hill and host Lake Worth on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Lake Worth Beach, FL. Final score, Forest Hill, 26, Lake Worth, 21. / ANDRES LEIVA/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Lake Worth Trojans announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Trojans will play 10 games, including three contests against Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Pahokee and Santaluces.

Among other teams on the schedule are Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Forest Hill, John I. Leonard, Park Vista and at home against Palm Beach Lakes.

Below is the Trojans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

Lake Worth released our 2025 football schedule
Lake Worth released our 2025 football schedule / Lake Worth Football

2025 LAKE WORTH TROJANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 21: at Dr. Joaquin Garcia

Aug. 28: vs. Wellington

Sep. 5: at Forest Hill

Sep. 12: vs. Boca Raton

Sep. 26: vs. Park Vista

Oct. 3: at Pahokee

Oct. 9: vs. John I. Leonard

Oct. 17: vs. Palm Beach Lakes

Oct. 24: at Santaluces

Oct. 31: vs. Boynton Beach

