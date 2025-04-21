High School

Florida high school football: Lecanto announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Panthers' schedule are teams like Nature Coast, The Villages and 2024 Rural state champion Madison County

Lecanto JT Tipton (10) looks to throw as Bradford takes on Lecanto at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, October 20, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Lecanto Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Nature Coast, The Villages and 2024 Rural state champion Madison County.

Among other teams on the Panthers' schedule are Citrus, Crystal River, Gainesville, Hernando, Leesburg, Ocala Vanguard, Ocala West Port and on the road against Wiregrass Ranch.

Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.

2025 LECANTO PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Wiregrass Ranch (preseason), 7 p.m.

Aug. 22: vs. Ocala West Port, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29: at The Villages, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 5: at Nature Coast, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 12: vs. Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Sep. 19: vs. Crystal River, 7 p.m.

Sep. 26: at Ocala Vanguard, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Citrus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: vs. Hernando, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: at Leesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 31: vs. Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Published
