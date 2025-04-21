Florida high school football: Lecanto announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Lecanto Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Nature Coast, The Villages and 2024 Rural state champion Madison County.
Among other teams on the Panthers' schedule are Citrus, Crystal River, Gainesville, Hernando, Leesburg, Ocala Vanguard, Ocala West Port and on the road against Wiregrass Ranch.
Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 LECANTO PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Wiregrass Ranch (preseason), 7 p.m.
Aug. 22: vs. Ocala West Port, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: at The Villages, 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 5: at Nature Coast, 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 12: vs. Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Sep. 19: vs. Crystal River, 7 p.m.
Sep. 26: at Ocala Vanguard, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Citrus, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Hernando, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: at Leesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 31: vs. Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
