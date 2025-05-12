High School

Florida high school football: Lennard announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Longhorns' schedule are Palmetto, Parrish Community and Plant City

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Lennard Longhorns announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Longhorns will play a full 10-game slate, including three notable contests against region foes Palmetto, Parrish Community and Plant City.

Among other teams on the Longhorns' schedule are Blake, Chamberlain, Fort Myers Gateway, Lakewood Ranch, Leto, Pasco and at home against Spoto.

Below is the Longhorns' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 LENNARD LONGHORNS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Tampa Freedom (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Pasco

Aug. 29: vs. Spoto

Sep. 5: at Blake

Sep. 12: at Fort Myers Gateway

Sep. 19: at Leto

Sep. 26: vs. Lakewood Ranch

Oct. 3: vs. Plant City

Oct. 17: at Parrish Community

Oct. 24: vs. Palmetto (homecoming)

Oct. 31: at Chamberlain

