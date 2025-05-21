Florida high school football: Leon announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Leon Lions announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Leon will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against 2023 Class 2S finalist Bradford, Cairo (Georgia), Port St. Joe, Taylor County and Tallahassee Lincoln.
Among other five teams on the Lions' regular season slate are Bozeman, Chiles, Jefferson County, Marianna and at home in a contest against Crawfordville Wakulla.
Below is the Lions 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later time.
2025 LEON LIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Tallahassee Rickards (scrimmage)
Aug. 21: vs. Crawfordville Wakulla
Aug. 29: at Bozeman
Sep. 5: vs. Jefferson County
Sep. 19: at Port St. Joe
Sep. 26: at Tallahassee Lincoln
Oct. 3: at Cairo (Georgia)
Oct. 10: vs. Marianna
Oct. 17: at Bradford
Oct. 24: vs. Chiles
Oct. 31: vs. Taylor County
Andy Villamarzo