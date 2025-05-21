High School

Florida high school football: Leon announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Lions' schedule are 2023 Class 2S finalist Bradford, Cairo (Georgia), Port St. Joe, Taylor County and Tallahassee Lincoln

Andy Villamarzo

Leon Lions recently released their 2025 football schedule
Leon Lions recently released their 2025 football schedule / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Leon Lions announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Leon will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against 2023 Class 2S finalist Bradford, Cairo (Georgia), Port St. Joe, Taylor County and Tallahassee Lincoln.

Among other five teams on the Lions' regular season slate are Bozeman, Chiles, Jefferson County, Marianna and at home in a contest against Crawfordville Wakulla.

Below is the Lions 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later time.

2025 LEON LIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Tallahassee Rickards (scrimmage)

Aug. 21: vs. Crawfordville Wakulla

Aug. 29: at Bozeman

Sep. 5: vs. Jefferson County

Sep. 19: at Port St. Joe

Sep. 26: at Tallahassee Lincoln

Oct. 3: at Cairo (Georgia)

Oct. 10: vs. Marianna

Oct. 17: at Bradford

Oct. 24: vs. Chiles

Oct. 31: vs. Taylor County

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

