Florida high school football: Leonard announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Leonard Lancers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Lancers will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Olympic Heights and Royal Palm Beach.
Among other five teams on the Lancers' regular Forest Hill, Lake Worth, Park Vista, Santaluces and on the road contest against Suncoast.
Below is the Lancers' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 LEONARD LANCERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: at Pine Crest (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Forest Hill
Aug. 28: vs. Royal Palm Beach
Sep. 5: vs. Olympic Heights
Sep. 11: at Dr. Joaquin Garcia
Sep. 19: at Suncoast
Sep. 26: vs. Santaluces
Oct. 9: at Lake Worth
Oct. 16: vs. Boynton Beach
Oct. 24: at Park Vista
Oct. 31: vs. Boca Raton
