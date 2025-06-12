High School

Florida high school football: Leonard announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Lancers' schedule are Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Olympic Heights and Royal Palm Beach

Andy Villamarzo




Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Leonard Lancers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Lancers will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Olympic Heights and Royal Palm Beach.

Among other five teams on the Lancers' regular Forest Hill, Lake Worth, Park Vista, Santaluces and on the road contest against Suncoast.

Below is the Lancers' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 LEONARD LANCERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 14: at Pine Crest (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Forest Hill

Aug. 28: vs. Royal Palm Beach

Sep. 5: vs. Olympic Heights

Sep. 11: at Dr. Joaquin Garcia

Sep. 19: at Suncoast

Sep. 26: vs. Santaluces

Oct. 9: at Lake Worth

Oct. 16: vs. Boynton Beach

Oct. 24: at Park Vista

Oct. 31: vs. Boca Raton


ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

