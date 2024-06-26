Florida high school football: Martin County announces 2024 schedule
Tigers have 10 games scheduled including three against their Class 5A-District 13 rivals
Football schedules for the 2024 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and SBLive Sports Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Martin County Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2024. The Chargers will play 10 games, including Class 5A-District 13 contests with Heritage, Fort Pierce Westwood and South Fork.
Among other teams on the schedule are Dwyer, Glades Central, Jensen Beach, Jupiter, Olympic Heights, Palm Bay and Sebring.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl
