Florida high school football: Martin County announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Martin County Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tigers will play 10 games, including three contests against Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Jensen Beach and an always tough Sebring squad.
Among other teams on the schedule are Boynton Beach, Dwyer, Heritage, Palm Bay, South Fork and at home against regional foe Westwood.
Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 MARTIN COUNTY TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Seminole Ridge
Aug. 22: vs. Sebring
Aug. 29: vs. Boynton Beach
Sep. 5: at Dwyer
Sep. 12: vs. Westwood
Sep. 19: vs. Dr. Joaquin Garcia
Oct. 3: at Palm Bay
Oct. 10: at South Fork
Oct. 17: at Jupiter
Oct. 24: at Heritage
Oct. 30: vs. Jensen Beach
