High School

Florida high school football: Martin County announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Tigers' schedule are Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Jensen Beach and Sebring

Andy Villamarzo

Martin County quarterback Manny Louis, Jr. scrambles for a big gain against South Fork during the 41st edition of the Martin Bowl on Monday, October 14, 2024 in Stuart. The Tigers won 35-25.
Martin County quarterback Manny Louis, Jr. scrambles for a big gain against South Fork during the 41st edition of the Martin Bowl on Monday, October 14, 2024 in Stuart. The Tigers won 35-25. / Bryan Cooney/Special to TCPalm / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Martin County Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tigers will play 10 games, including three contests against Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Jensen Beach and an always tough Sebring squad.

Among other teams on the schedule are Boynton Beach, Dwyer, Heritage, Palm Bay, South Fork and at home against regional foe Westwood.

Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 MARTIN COUNTY TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Seminole Ridge

Aug. 22: vs. Sebring

Aug. 29: vs. Boynton Beach

Sep. 5: at Dwyer

Sep. 12: vs. Westwood

Sep. 19: vs. Dr. Joaquin Garcia

Oct. 3: at Palm Bay

Oct. 10: at South Fork

Oct. 17: at Jupiter

Oct. 24: at Heritage

Oct. 30: vs. Jensen Beach

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida