High School

Florida high school football: Matanzas announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Pirates' schedule are teams like Andrew Jackson, Daytona Beach Mainland and Palm Bay

Andy Villamarzo

Matanzas' Jordan Schendorf attempts to break a tackle during a game with Flagler Palm Coast at FPC High School, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.
Matanzas' Jordan Schendorf attempts to break a tackle during a game with Flagler Palm Coast at FPC High School, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Matanzas Pirates announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pirates will play nine games, including three notable contests against Andrew Jackson, Daytona Beach Mainland and Palm Bay.

Among other teams on the Pirates' schedule are Belleview, Daytona Beach Seabreeze, Deltona, Flagler Palm Coast, Mount Dora, Pedro Menendez and at home against University.

Below is the Pirates' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.

2025 MANTANZAS PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Episcopal School of Jacksonville (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Flagler Palm Coast

Aug. 29: vs. University

Sep. 5: at Deltona

Sep. 12: at Andrew Jackson

Sep. 19: vs. Daytona Beach Seabreeze

Sep. 26: at Daytona Beach Mainland

Oct. 3: vs. Mount Dora

Oct. 10: vs. Belleview

Oct. 24: at Pedro Menendez

Oct. 31: at Palm Bay

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida