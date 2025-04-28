Florida high school football: Matanzas announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Matanzas Pirates announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pirates will play nine games, including three notable contests against Andrew Jackson, Daytona Beach Mainland and Palm Bay.
Among other teams on the Pirates' schedule are Belleview, Daytona Beach Seabreeze, Deltona, Flagler Palm Coast, Mount Dora, Pedro Menendez and at home against University.
Below is the Pirates' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 MANTANZAS PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Episcopal School of Jacksonville (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Flagler Palm Coast
Aug. 29: vs. University
Sep. 5: at Deltona
Sep. 12: at Andrew Jackson
Sep. 19: vs. Daytona Beach Seabreeze
Sep. 26: at Daytona Beach Mainland
Oct. 3: vs. Mount Dora
Oct. 10: vs. Belleview
Oct. 24: at Pedro Menendez
Oct. 31: at Palm Bay
