Florida high school football: Menendez announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Menendez Falcons announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Falcons will play 10 games, including two contests against Beachside St. Augustine and Yulee at the end of the season.
Among other teams on the schedule are Bishop Kenny, Mantanzas, Ponte Vedra, Tocoi Creek and at home against Westside.
Below is the Falcons' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 MENENDEZ FALCONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Clay (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Sandalwood
Aug. 29: at St. Augustine
Sep. 5: vs. Beachside
Sep. 12: at Terry Parker
Sep. 19: vs. Ponte Vedra
Sep. 26: vs. Westside
Oct. 10: vs. Bishop Kenny
Oct. 17: at Tocoi Creek
Oct. 24: vs. Mantanzas
Oct. 31: at Yulee
