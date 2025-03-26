High School

Florida high school football: Menendez announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Falcons' schedule are Beachside and St. Augustine

Andy Villamarzo

Menendez's Nate Carr (2) rushes for yards during the first quarter of a high school football matchup Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 at Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bishop Kenny Crusaders held off the Menendez Falcons 17-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Menendez's Nate Carr (2) rushes for yards during the first quarter of a high school football matchup Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 at Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bishop Kenny Crusaders held off the Menendez Falcons 17-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Menendez Falcons announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Falcons will play 10 games, including two contests against Beachside St. Augustine and Yulee at the end of the season.

Among other teams on the schedule are Bishop Kenny, Mantanzas, Ponte Vedra, Tocoi Creek and at home against Westside.

Below is the Falcons' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 MENENDEZ FALCONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Clay (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Sandalwood

Aug. 29: at St. Augustine

Sep. 5: vs. Beachside

Sep. 12: at Terry Parker

Sep. 19: vs. Ponte Vedra

Sep. 26: vs. Westside

Oct. 10: vs. Bishop Kenny

Oct. 17: at Tocoi Creek

Oct. 24: vs. Mantanzas

Oct. 31: at Yulee

