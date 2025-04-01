Florida high school football: Middleburg announces 2025 schedule

High School

Among the teams on the Broncos' schedule are Fleming Island and Ponte Vedra

Middleburg Neo Addison (11) grabs a pass during a spring football game against Oak Hall at Oak Hall School in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, May 23, 2024. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
Middleburg Neo Addison (11) grabs a pass during a spring football game against Oak Hall at Oak Hall School in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, May 23, 2024. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Middleburg Broncos announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Broncos will play 10 games, including two contests against Fleming Island and Ponte Vedra.

Among other teams on the schedule are Beachside, Clay, Hollis Christian, North Florida Educational Institute and at home against Orange Park.

Below is the Broncos' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 MIDDLEBURG BRONCOS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Baldwin (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Westside

Aug. 29: vs. North Florida Educational Institute

Sep. 5: at Clay

Sep. 12: vs. Hollis Christian

Sep. 19: vs. Ridgeview

Sep. 26: at Orange Park

Oct. 10: vs. Ponte Vedra

Oct. 17: vs. Beachside

Oct. 24: at Fleming Island

Oct. 31: vs. North Marion

