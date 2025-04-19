High School

Florida high school football: Milton announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Panthers' schedule are teams like Choctawhatchee, Mosley and Class 5A state semifinalist Niceville

Andy Villamarzo

Kaedan Barnes (9) celebrates scoring a touchdown and taking a 6-0 Panthers lead during the Pensacola vs Milton football game at Milton High School on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
Kaedan Barnes (9) celebrates scoring a touchdown and taking a 6-0 Panthers lead during the Pensacola vs Milton football game at Milton High School on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. / Gregg Pachkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Milton Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Choctawhatchee, Mosley and Class 5A state semifinalist Niceville.

Among other teams on the Panthers' schedule are Crestview, Gulf Breeze, Navarre, Pace, Pensacola Booker T. Washington, Pensacola and at home against West Florida.

Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a later date.

2025 MILTON PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 14: at Choctawhatchee (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Crestview

Aug. 29: at Pensacola

Sep. 5: at Pensacola Booker T. Washington

Sep. 12: vs. Tate

Sep. 19: vs. Navarre

Sep. 26: at Mosley

Oct. 9: vs. Gulf Breeze

Oct. 17: vs. West Florida

Oct. 24: at Niceville

Oct. 31: at Pace

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

