Florida high school football: Milton announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Milton Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Choctawhatchee, Mosley and Class 5A state semifinalist Niceville.
Among other teams on the Panthers' schedule are Crestview, Gulf Breeze, Navarre, Pace, Pensacola Booker T. Washington, Pensacola and at home against West Florida.
Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a later date.
2025 MILTON PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: at Choctawhatchee (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Crestview
Aug. 29: at Pensacola
Sep. 5: at Pensacola Booker T. Washington
Sep. 12: vs. Tate
Sep. 19: vs. Navarre
Sep. 26: at Mosley
Oct. 9: vs. Gulf Breeze
Oct. 17: vs. West Florida
Oct. 24: at Niceville
Oct. 31: at Pace
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi