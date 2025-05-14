Florida high school football: Monarch announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Monarch Knights announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Knights will play a full 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Bolles, nationally-ranked Chaminade-Madonna, Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey), St. Thomas Aquinas and Sanford Seminole.
Among other teams on the Knights' schedule are Blanche Ely, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale and on the road against Piper.
Below is the Knights' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 MONARCH KNIGHTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Coconut Creek (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Jacksonville Bolles
Aug. 29: at Deerfield Beach
Sep. 5: at Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey)
Sep. 12: at Sanford Seminole
Sep. 19: vs. Fort Lauderdale
Sep. 26: vs. Coral Springs
Oct. 3: at Chaminade-Madonna
Oct. 10: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Oct. 17: at Piper
Oct. 24: vs. Blanche Ely
