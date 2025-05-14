High School

Florida high school football: Monarch announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Knights' schedule are Bolles, nationally-ranked Chaminade-Madonna, Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey), St. Thomas Aquinas and Sanford Seminole

Andy Villamarzo

Monarch Football team
Monarch Football team / Margate Talk

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Monarch Knights announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Knights will play a full 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Bolles, nationally-ranked Chaminade-Madonna, Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey), St. Thomas Aquinas and Sanford Seminole.

Among other teams on the Knights' schedule are Blanche Ely, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale and on the road against Piper.

Below is the Knights' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

Monarch Knights released their 2025 high school football schedule
Monarch Knights released their 2025 high school football schedule / Courtesy of Monarch Knights football

2025 MONARCH KNIGHTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Coconut Creek (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Jacksonville Bolles

Aug. 29: at Deerfield Beach

Sep. 5: at Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey)

Sep. 12: at Sanford Seminole

Sep. 19: vs. Fort Lauderdale

Sep. 26: vs. Coral Springs

Oct. 3: at Chaminade-Madonna

Oct. 10: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Oct. 17: at Piper

Oct. 24: vs. Blanche Ely

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida