High School

Florida high school football: Navarre announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Raiders' schedule are Choctawhatchee and Pensacola Catholic

Andy Villamarzo

Quarterback Roman Marshall (9) gets set to pass during the Navarre vs Gulf Breeze football game at Gulf Breeze High School on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Quarterback Roman Marshall (9) gets set to pass during the Navarre vs Gulf Breeze football game at Gulf Breeze High School on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Navarre Raiders announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Raiders will play 10 games, including two contests against Choctawhatchee, Pensacola Catholic and at Niceville on Halloween.

Among other teams on the schedule are Crestview, Escambia, Gulf Breeze, Pace and on the road against Pace.

Below is the Raiders' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 NAVARRE RAIDERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Pensacola (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Pensacola Catholic

Aug. 29: at Choctawhatchee

Sep. 12: vs. Mosley

Sep. 19: at Milton

Sep. 26: vs. Tate

Oct. 3: vs. Escambia

Oct. 10: at Crestview

Oct. 17: vs. Gulf Breeze

Oct. 24: at Pace

Oct. 31: at Niceville

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida