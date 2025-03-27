Florida high school football: Navarre announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Navarre Raiders announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Raiders will play 10 games, including two contests against Choctawhatchee, Pensacola Catholic and at Niceville on Halloween.
Among other teams on the schedule are Crestview, Escambia, Gulf Breeze, Pace and on the road against Pace.
Below is the Raiders' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 NAVARRE RAIDERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Pensacola (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Pensacola Catholic
Aug. 29: at Choctawhatchee
Sep. 12: vs. Mosley
Sep. 19: at Milton
Sep. 26: vs. Tate
Oct. 3: vs. Escambia
Oct. 10: at Crestview
Oct. 17: vs. Gulf Breeze
Oct. 24: at Pace
Oct. 31: at Niceville
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi