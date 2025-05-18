High School

Florida high school football: Ocala Forest announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Wildcats' schedule are Lake Minneola, Ocala Trinity Catholic, Ocala Vanguard and South Lake

Andy Villamarzo

Forest Wildcats Jayden Serrano (25) looks for a hole in the first half. The Forest Wildcats hosted the Vanguard Knights at Forest High School in Ocala, FL on Friday, November 1, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
Forest Wildcats Jayden Serrano (25) looks for a hole in the first half. The Forest Wildcats hosted the Vanguard Knights at Forest High School in Ocala, FL on Friday, November 1, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Ocala Forest Wildcats announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wildcats will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Lake Minneola, Ocala Trinity Catholic, Ocala Vanguard and South Lake.

Among other teams on the Wildcats' regular season slate are Davenport, Gainesville, Horizon, North Marion, Ocala West Port and on the road in a contest against Wesley Chapel.

Below is the Wildcats' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

Ocala Forest Wildcats 2025 football schedule
Ocala Forest Wildcats 2025 football schedule / Courtesy of Ocala Forest Football

2025 OCALA FOREST WILDCATS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Tavares (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. North Marion

Sep. 5: at Ocala Trinity Catholic

Sep. 12: at Horizon

Sep. 19: vs. Gainesville

Sep. 26: vs. South Lake

Oct. 3: at Wesley Chapel

Oct. 10: at Lake Minneola

Oct. 17: vs. Davenport

Oct. 24: vs. Ocala West Port (homecoming)

Oct. 31: at Ocala Vanguard

More From Florida High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida