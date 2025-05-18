Florida high school football: Ocala Forest announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Ocala Forest Wildcats announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wildcats will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Lake Minneola, Ocala Trinity Catholic, Ocala Vanguard and South Lake.
Among other teams on the Wildcats' regular season slate are Davenport, Gainesville, Horizon, North Marion, Ocala West Port and on the road in a contest against Wesley Chapel.
Below is the Wildcats' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 OCALA FOREST WILDCATS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Tavares (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. North Marion
Sep. 5: at Ocala Trinity Catholic
Sep. 12: at Horizon
Sep. 19: vs. Gainesville
Sep. 26: vs. South Lake
Oct. 3: at Wesley Chapel
Oct. 10: at Lake Minneola
Oct. 17: vs. Davenport
Oct. 24: vs. Ocala West Port (homecoming)
Oct. 31: at Ocala Vanguard
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi