Florida high school football: Orlando Bishop Moore announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Orlando Bishop Moore Hornets announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hornets will play 10 games, including three contests against Bartow, Delray Beach Atlantic and Lake Mary.
Among other teams on the schedule are Bartow, Eustis, Melbourne Central Catholic, Mount Dora, Orlando Christian Prep and at home against Tampa Catholic.
Below is the Hornets' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 ORLANDO BISHOP MOORE HORNETS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Edgewater (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Oviedo
Aug. 29: at Orlando Christian Prep
Sep. 5: at Bartow
Sep. 12: vs. Mount Dora
Sep. 19: at Melbourne Central Catholic
Sep. 26: vs. Tampa Catholic
Oct. 10: at Eustis
Oct. 17: at Tavares
Oct. 24: vs. Delray Beach Atlantic
Oct. 31: vs. Lake Mary
