Florida high school football: Orlando Bishop Moore announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Hornets' schedule are Bartow, Delray Beach Atlantic and Lake Mary

Andy Villamarzo

Bishop Moore quarterback Bjorn Jurgensen, a Virginia signee, passed for 2,709 yards and 27 TDs with only four interceptions, and rushed for 537 yards and 11 TDs to lead the Hornets (10-3) to the Class 3A regional finals.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Orlando Bishop Moore Hornets announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hornets will play 10 games, including three contests against Bartow, Delray Beach Atlantic and Lake Mary.

Among other teams on the schedule are Bartow, Eustis, Melbourne Central Catholic, Mount Dora, Orlando Christian Prep and at home against Tampa Catholic.

Below is the Hornets' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 ORLANDO BISHOP MOORE HORNETS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Edgewater (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Oviedo

Aug. 29: at Orlando Christian Prep

Sep. 5: at Bartow

Sep. 12: vs. Mount Dora

Sep. 19: at Melbourne Central Catholic

Sep. 26: vs. Tampa Catholic

Oct. 10: at Eustis

Oct. 17: at Tavares

Oct. 24: vs. Delray Beach Atlantic

Oct. 31: vs. Lake Mary

