Florida high school football: Orlando Jones announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Orlando Jones Fightin' Tigers' announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Fightin' Tigers' will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Auburndale, Orlando Edgewater, 2024 Class 6A finalist Kissimmee Osceola, 2022 Class 3S state champion Lake Wales and Orlando Evans.
Among other five teams on the Fightin' Tigers' regular season slate are Lake Region, Ocoee, Timber Creek, Winter Park and on the road against Wekiva.
Before the season officially starts, Jones will face off against Sanford Seminole at Camping World Stadium on Aug. 16th (Saturday).
Below is the Fightin' Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be all scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
2025 ORLANDO JONES FIGHTIN' TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Sanford Seminole (preseason), 7 p.m. @ Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL
Aug. 22: at Winter Park, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: at Timber Creek, 7 p.m.
Sep. 5: vs. Orlando Evans, 7 p.m.
Sep. 12: at Orlando Edgewater, 7 p.m.
Sep. 19: vs. Kissimmee Osceola, 7 p.m.
Sep. 26: vs. Auburndale, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: at Wekiva, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: vs. Lake Region (senior night), 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Ocoee (homecoming), 7 p.m.
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi