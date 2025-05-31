Florida high school football: Osceola announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Osceola Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Braden River (scrimmage), Bradenton Southeast, Indian Rocks Christian, Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg.
Among other five teams on the Warriors' regular season slate are Clearwater Countryside Dunedin, Largo, St. Petersburg Northeast and at home in a contest against Seminole.
Below is the Warriors' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 OSCEOLA WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Braden River (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Indian Rocks Christian
Aug. 28: vs. Dunedin
Sep. 5: vs. Tarpon Springs
Sep. 12: vs. Largo
Sep. 26: at St. Petersburg Northeast
Oct. 3: vs. Seminole
Oct. 10: vs. Bradenton Southeast
Oct. 17: at Clearwater Countryside
Oct. 24: vs. St. Petersburg
Oct. 31: at Pinellas Park
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi