Florida high school football: Pace announces 2025 schedule

Andy Villamarzo

Pace Patriot Ben Tyner runs down field during the Region 1-6A playoff game against Oviedo at Pace High School Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Pace beat Oviedo 49-21.
Pace Patriot Ben Tyner runs down field during the Region 1-6A playoff game against Oviedo at Pace High School Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Pace beat Oviedo 49-21. / John Blackie/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Pace Patriots announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Patriots will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Andalusia (Alabama), 2024 Rural state champion Madison County, Alabama powerhouse Mary G. Montgomery, Pensacola Catholic and Pensacola Pine Forest.

Among other five teams on the Patriots' regular season schedule includes Crestview, Gulf Breeze, Milton, Navarre and on the road contest against Tate.

Below is the Patriots' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 PACE PATRIOTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Mary G. Montgomery (Alabama)

Aug. 29: vs. Pensacola Catholic

Sep. 5: at Gulf Breeze

Sep. 19: vs. Andalusia (Alabama)

Sep. 26: vs. Crestview

Oct. 3: at Madison County

Oct. 10: at Tate

Oct. 17: at Pensacola Pine Forest

Oct. 24: vs. Navarre

Oct. 31: vs. Milton

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

