Florida high school football: Pace announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Pace Patriots announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Patriots will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Andalusia (Alabama), 2024 Rural state champion Madison County, Alabama powerhouse Mary G. Montgomery, Pensacola Catholic and Pensacola Pine Forest.
Among other five teams on the Patriots' regular season schedule includes Crestview, Gulf Breeze, Milton, Navarre and on the road contest against Tate.
Below is the Patriots' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 PACE PATRIOTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Mary G. Montgomery (Alabama)
Aug. 29: vs. Pensacola Catholic
Sep. 5: at Gulf Breeze
Sep. 19: vs. Andalusia (Alabama)
Sep. 26: vs. Crestview
Oct. 3: at Madison County
Oct. 10: at Tate
Oct. 17: at Pensacola Pine Forest
Oct. 24: vs. Navarre
Oct. 31: vs. Milton
