Florida high school football: Palm Beach Central announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Palm Beach Central Broncos announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Broncos will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Ocala Vanguard, Palm Beach Dwyer, Palm Beach Gardens, Pahokee and 2024 Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton.
Among other five teams on the Broncos' regular season slate are Jupiter, Palm Beach Lakes, Santaluces, Spanish River and on the road in a contest against Wellington.
Below is the Broncos 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later time.
2025 PALM BEACH CENTRAL BRONCOS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Delray Beach Atlantic (scrimmage)
Aug. 22: vs. Pahokee
Aug. 28: at West Boca Raton
Sep. 5: vs. Spanish River
Sep. 12: at Santaluces
Sep. 26: at Jupiter
Oct. 3: at Palm Beach Gardens
Oct. 10: vs. Palm Beach Lakes
Oct. 17: at Ocala Vanguard
Oct. 24: at Wellington
Oct. 31: vs. Palm Beach Dwyer
