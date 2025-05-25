High School

Florida high school football: Palm Beach Central announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Broncos' schedule are Ocala Vanguard, Palm Beach Dwyer, Palm Beach Gardens, Pahokee and 2024 Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton

Andy Villamarzo

Palm Beach Central's Matis Gibson runs upfield during a regional semifinals game against Vero Beach on Nov. 22, 2024.
Palm Beach Central's Matis Gibson runs upfield during a regional semifinals game against Vero Beach on Nov. 22, 2024. / Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Palm Beach Central Broncos announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Broncos will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Ocala Vanguard, Palm Beach Dwyer, Palm Beach Gardens, Pahokee and 2024 Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton.

Among other five teams on the Broncos' regular season slate are Jupiter, Palm Beach Lakes, Santaluces, Spanish River and on the road in a contest against Wellington.

Below is the Broncos 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later time.

2025 PALM BEACH CENTRAL BRONCOS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Delray Beach Atlantic (scrimmage)

Aug. 22: vs. Pahokee

Aug. 28: at West Boca Raton

Sep. 5: vs. Spanish River

Sep. 12: at Santaluces

Sep. 26: at Jupiter

Oct. 3: at Palm Beach Gardens

Oct. 10: vs. Palm Beach Lakes

Oct. 17: at Ocala Vanguard

Oct. 24: at Wellington

Oct. 31: vs. Palm Beach Dwyer

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

