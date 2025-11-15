Florida High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school football playoffs began on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.
Academy at the Lakes 12, Bradenton Christian 28
All Saints' Academy 26, First Coast Christian 22
American Heritage 50, John Carroll Catholic 20
American Heritage 53, Space Coast 18
Archbishop McCarthy 49, Hialeah 6
Armwood 43, Melbourne 0
Atlantic 55, North Miami 0
Baker 35, Liberty County 0
Baldwin 78, Florida State University School 42
Bayshore 27, Chamberlain 12
Beachside 23, Milton 7
Berkeley Prep 35, The Villages Charter 28
Bishop Kenny 42, Wakulla 19
Bishop Moore 61, Hernando 6
Bishop Verot 22, Calvary Christian Academy 14
Blountstown 38, Jay 0
Bolles 63, Walton 13
Boone 24, Winter Park 12
Bradford 55, Avon Park 0
Calvary Christian 34, Santa Fe 30
Cambridge Christian 24, St. Edward's 21
Cape Coral 35, Gulf Coast 21
Cardinal Gibbons 48, Monsignor Pace 28
Cardinal Mooney 55, North Broward Prep 7
Cardinal Newman 37, Benjamin 0
Carrollwood Day 70, Father Lopez 3
Central 28, Palm Beach Central 27
Chaminade-Madonna 63, St. John Paul II Academy 0
Chiefland 44, Sneads 6
Choctawhatchee 49, Booker T. Washington 6
Clearwater 45, Blake 6
Clearwater Central Catholic 45, Indian Rocks Christian 0
Cocoa 42, Newberry 13
Coconut Creek 49, Mater Academy Charter 20
Columbia 35, Rickards 0
Columbus 28, Santaluces 3
Community School of Naples 63, Northside Christian 13
DeLand 70, Creekside 21
Dr. Phillips 24, Jupiter 21
East Lake 35, Parrish Community 7
Eastside 42, South Sumter 14
Eau Gallie 26, Tavares 0
ED White 41, Pine Forest 20
Edison 50, Westminster Christian 7
Edgewater 33, Lake Gibson 0
Gaither 56, Winter Springs 0
Glades Central 23, King's Academy 6
Godby 56, Bay 43
Hagerty 14, Lake Mary 42
Hawthorne 42, Branford 0
Impact Christian Academy 36, Episcopal School of Jacksonville 0
Immokalee 10, Pinellas Park 8
Jefferson 41, Boca Ciega 40
Jesuit 62, Osceola 0
Jones 35, Deltona 13
Jupiter Christian 39, University 37
Key West 44, Cypress Lake 34
Killian 28, Carol City 21
Lake Nona 29, St. Cloud 0
Lake Wales 38, New Smyrna Beach 3
Lakeland 35, Wesley Chapel 0
Lely 52, Estero 26
Maclay 39, North Florida Educational Institute 18
Madison County 43, Chipley 8
Mainland 34, Middleburg 13
Mandarin 42, Crestview 14
Manatee 28, Charlotte 21
McArthur 41, Martin County 13
Melbourne Central Catholic 21, Orlando Christian Prep 4
Merritt Island 41, Titusville 13
Mitchell 40, Lennard 9
Monarch 39, Doral Academy 0
Mount Dora Christian Academy 50, Foundation Academy 18
Naples 21, South Fort Myers 13
Nature Coast Tech 7, Gibbs 0
Nease 45, Oakleaf 7
Norland 49, Jensen Beach 14
Oak Hall 51, The Master's Academy 34
Osceola 22, Durant 15
Pace 20, Evans 6
Palmetto 42, Wiregrass Ranch 41
Piper 24, Flanagan 12
Plantation 21, Dillard 14
Ponte Vedra 31, Niceville 30
Port Charlotte 48, Dunbar 21
Raines 43, Baker County 6
Ransom Everglades 20, Gulliver Prep 13
Real Life Christian Academy 49, Merritt Island Christian 26
Riverside 47, North Fort Myers 22
Riverview 42, Winter Haven 13
Somerset Academy - Canyons 52, Lakewood 7
South Lake 37, Plant 36
South Walton 42, Freeport 3
Southridge 49, Nova 0
Spanish River 23, Western 21
Spruce Creek 23, Seminole 20
St. Augustine 70, Arnold 21
St. Francis Catholic 73, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 60
St. John Neumann 41, Southwest Florida Christian 0
St. Petersburg Catholic 50, Evangelical Christian 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Heritage 7
Sumner 44, Ocoee 13
Tampa Bay Tech 47, Sebring 6
Taylor County 28, Trenton 7
Trinity Christian Academy 42, Providence School 16
True North Classical Academy 42, Palmer Trinity 17
Vanguard 28, Auburndale 7
Venice 49, Ridge Community 12
Vero Beach 57, East Ridge 10
Victory Christian Academy 33, Lakeland Christian 31
Viera 54, Riverview 14
West Boca Raton 35, Largo 7
West Broward 56, South Plantation 13
West Florida 24, Yulee 16
West Nassau 20, Fernandina Beach 10
West Orange 45, Plant City 30
Williston 42, Lafayette 14
Windermere Prep 25, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic 13
Zephyrhills 35, Rockledge 0