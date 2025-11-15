High School

Florida High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

See every final score from the Florida High School Football Playoffs

Gray Reid

The 2025 Florida high school football playoffs began on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.

Academy at the Lakes 12, Bradenton Christian 28

All Saints' Academy 26, First Coast Christian 22

American Heritage 50, John Carroll Catholic 20

American Heritage 53, Space Coast 18

Archbishop McCarthy 49, Hialeah 6

Armwood 43, Melbourne 0

Atlantic 55, North Miami 0

Baker 35, Liberty County 0

Baldwin 78, Florida State University School 42

Bayshore 27, Chamberlain 12

Beachside 23, Milton 7

Berkeley Prep 35, The Villages Charter 28

Bishop Kenny 42, Wakulla 19

Bishop Moore 61, Hernando 6

Bishop Verot 22, Calvary Christian Academy 14

Blountstown 38, Jay 0

Bolles 63, Walton 13

Boone 24, Winter Park 12

Bradford 55, Avon Park 0

Calvary Christian 34, Santa Fe 30

Cambridge Christian 24, St. Edward's 21

Cape Coral 35, Gulf Coast 21

Cardinal Gibbons 48, Monsignor Pace 28

Cardinal Mooney 55, North Broward Prep 7

Cardinal Newman 37, Benjamin 0

Carrollwood Day 70, Father Lopez 3

Central 28, Palm Beach Central 27

Chaminade-Madonna 63, St. John Paul II Academy 0

Chiefland 44, Sneads 6

Choctawhatchee 49, Booker T. Washington 6

Clearwater 45, Blake 6

Clearwater Central Catholic 45, Indian Rocks Christian 0

Cocoa 42, Newberry 13

Coconut Creek 49, Mater Academy Charter 20

Columbia 35, Rickards 0

Columbus 28, Santaluces 3

Community School of Naples 63, Northside Christian 13

DeLand 70, Creekside 21

Dr. Phillips 24, Jupiter 21

East Lake 35, Parrish Community 7

Eastside 42, South Sumter 14

Eau Gallie 26, Tavares 0

ED White 41, Pine Forest 20

Edison 50, Westminster Christian 7

Edgewater 33, Lake Gibson 0

Gaither 56, Winter Springs 0

Glades Central 23, King's Academy 6

Godby 56, Bay 43

Hagerty 14, Lake Mary 42

Hawthorne 42, Branford 0

Impact Christian Academy 36, Episcopal School of Jacksonville 0

Immokalee 10, Pinellas Park 8

Jefferson 41, Boca Ciega 40

Jesuit 62, Osceola 0

Jones 35, Deltona 13

Jupiter Christian 39, University 37

Key West 44, Cypress Lake 34

Killian 28, Carol City 21

Lake Nona 29, St. Cloud 0

Lake Wales 38, New Smyrna Beach 3

Lakeland 35, Wesley Chapel 0

Lely 52, Estero 26

Maclay 39, North Florida Educational Institute 18

Madison County 43, Chipley 8

Mainland 34, Middleburg 13

Mandarin 42, Crestview 14

Manatee 28, Charlotte 21

McArthur 41, Martin County 13

Melbourne Central Catholic 21, Orlando Christian Prep 4

Merritt Island 41, Titusville 13

Mitchell 40, Lennard 9

Monarch 39, Doral Academy 0

Mount Dora Christian Academy 50, Foundation Academy 18

Naples 21, South Fort Myers 13

Nature Coast Tech 7, Gibbs 0

Nease 45, Oakleaf 7

Norland 49, Jensen Beach 14

Oak Hall 51, The Master's Academy 34

Osceola 22, Durant 15

Pace 20, Evans 6

Palmetto 42, Wiregrass Ranch 41

Piper 24, Flanagan 12

Plantation 21, Dillard 14

Ponte Vedra 31, Niceville 30

Port Charlotte 48, Dunbar 21

Raines 43, Baker County 6

Ransom Everglades 20, Gulliver Prep 13

Real Life Christian Academy 49, Merritt Island Christian 26

Riverside 47, North Fort Myers 22

Riverview 42, Winter Haven 13

Somerset Academy - Canyons 52, Lakewood 7

South Lake 37, Plant 36

South Walton 42, Freeport 3

Southridge 49, Nova 0

Spanish River 23, Western 21

Spruce Creek 23, Seminole 20

St. Augustine 70, Arnold 21

St. Francis Catholic 73, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 60

St. John Neumann 41, Southwest Florida Christian 0

St. Petersburg Catholic 50, Evangelical Christian 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Heritage 7

Sumner 44, Ocoee 13

Tampa Bay Tech 47, Sebring 6

Taylor County 28, Trenton 7

Trinity Christian Academy 42, Providence School 16

True North Classical Academy 42, Palmer Trinity 17

Vanguard 28, Auburndale 7

Venice 49, Ridge Community 12

Vero Beach 57, East Ridge 10

Victory Christian Academy 33, Lakeland Christian 31

Viera 54, Riverview 14

West Boca Raton 35, Largo 7

West Broward 56, South Plantation 13

West Florida 24, Yulee 16

West Nassau 20, Fernandina Beach 10

West Orange 45, Plant City 30

Williston 42, Lafayette 14

Windermere Prep 25, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic 13

Zephyrhills 35, Rockledge 0

Gray Reid
