Florida High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school football playoffs began on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.
Florida High School Football Playoff Schedules and Scores (FHSAA/SSAA) - November 21, 2025
Florida high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
American Heritage 48, Plantation 7
American Heritage 51, West Nassau 41
Archbishop McCarthy 24, Norland 14
Armwood 49, Viera 0
Beachside 3, Ponte Vedra 38
Bishop Kenny 55, Godby 37
Bishop Moore 36, Eastside 8
Blountstown 33, Madison County 32
Bolles 51, Florida State University School 27
Booker 68, Bayshore 0
Bradford 24, Berkeley Prep 14
Buchholz 29, Nease 17
Calvary Christian 33, Cocoa 24
Cardinal Gibbons 38, Killian 35
Cardinal Mooney 51, Bishop Verot 14
Cardinal Newman 45, Community School of Naples 14
Carrollwood Day 49, Melbourne Central Catholic 6
Chaminade-Madonna 47, Edison 18
Chiefland 49, Baker 19
Clearwater Central Catholic 54, Victory Christian Academy 35
Columbus 49, Palmetto 61
DeLand 65, Boone 17
Dr. Phillips 22, Central 21
Eau Gallie 35, Merritt Island 14
Edgewater 21, Tampa Bay Tech 0
Fort White 59, Wildwood 0
Goleman 56, Spanish River 42
Hawthorne 30, Williston 8
Holmes County 28, Union County 14
Immaculata-La Salle 42, Ransom Everglades 16
Jesuit 45, Naples 7
Jones 29, Vanguard 18
Lake Mary 50, Spruce Creek 20
Lake Wales 47, Zephyrhills 35
Lakeland 15, Gaither 8
Lakewood 14, Glades Central 7
Mainland 36, Mosley 31
Mandarin 42, Pace 35
Manatee 55, Cape Coral 29
McArthur 17, Atlantic 16
Mitchell 9, Palmetto 7
Nature Coast Tech 21, Jefferson 7
Northwestern 57, Key West 6
Pahokee 17, Taylor County 7
Palmetto 61, Columbus 49
Pensacola Catholic 27, South Walton 7
Ponte Vedra 38, Beachside 3
Port Charlotte 23, Clearwater 18
Port St. Joe 37, Central 0
Raines 54, West Florida 0
Real Life Christian Academy 38, Bradenton Christian 14
Riverdale 21, Immokalee 14
Riverview 21, Sumner 31
South Lake 119, Osceola 13
Southridge 42, Piper 6
St. Augustine 44, ED White 12
St. Petersburg Catholic 50, St. John Neumann 46
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Coconut Creek 13
Sumner 31, Riverview 21
Trinity Christian Academy 56, Maclay 28
University Christian 28, Impact Christian Academy 6
Venice 70, West Orange 35
Vero Beach 56, Lake Nona 14
West Boca Raton 48, East Lake 7
West Broward 38, Monarch 12