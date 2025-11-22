High School

Florida High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025

See every final score from the Florida High School Football Playoffs

Gray Reid

The 2025 Florida high school football playoffs began on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.

American Heritage 48, Plantation 7

American Heritage 51, West Nassau 41

Archbishop McCarthy 24, Norland 14

Armwood 49, Viera 0

Bishop Kenny 55, Godby 37

Bishop Moore 36, Eastside 8

Blountstown 33, Madison County 32

Bolles 51, Florida State University School 27

Booker 68, Bayshore 0

Bradford 24, Berkeley Prep 14

Buchholz 29, Nease 17

Calvary Christian 33, Cocoa 24

Cardinal Gibbons 38, Killian 35

Cardinal Mooney 51, Bishop Verot 14

Cardinal Newman 45, Community School of Naples 14

Carrollwood Day 49, Melbourne Central Catholic 6

Chaminade-Madonna 47, Edison 18

Chiefland 49, Baker 19

Clearwater Central Catholic 54, Victory Christian Academy 35

DeLand 65, Boone 17

Dr. Phillips 22, Central 21

Eau Gallie 35, Merritt Island 14

Edgewater 21, Tampa Bay Tech 0

Fort White 59, Wildwood 0

Goleman 56, Spanish River 42

Hawthorne 30, Williston 8

Holmes County 28, Union County 14

Immaculata-La Salle 42, Ransom Everglades 16

Jesuit 45, Naples 7

Jones 29, Vanguard 18

Lake Mary 50, Spruce Creek 20

Lake Wales 47, Zephyrhills 35

Lakeland 15, Gaither 8

Lakewood 14, Glades Central 7

Mainland 36, Mosley 31

Mandarin 42, Pace 35

Manatee 55, Cape Coral 29

McArthur 17, Atlantic 16

Mitchell 9, Palmetto 7

Nature Coast Tech 21, Jefferson 7

Northwestern 57, Key West 6

Pahokee 17, Taylor County 7

Pensacola Catholic 27, South Walton 7

Port Charlotte 23, Clearwater 18

Port St. Joe 37, Central 0

Raines 54, West Florida 0

Real Life Christian Academy 38, Bradenton Christian 14

Riverdale 21, Immokalee 14

South Lake 119, Osceola 13

Southridge 42, Piper 6

St. Augustine 44, ED White 12

St. Petersburg Catholic 50, St. John Neumann 46

St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Coconut Creek 13

Trinity Christian Academy 56, Maclay 28

University Christian 28, Impact Christian Academy 6

Venice 70, West Orange 35

Vero Beach 56, Lake Nona 14

West Boca Raton 48, East Lake 7

West Broward 38, Monarch 12

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

