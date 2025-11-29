Florida High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 28, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.
American Heritage 25, Archbishop McCarthy 20
Armwood 42, South Lake 6
Bishop Moore 31, Eau Gallie 28
Blountstown 30, Pahokee 3
Bolles 44, Pensacola Catholic 17
Booker 50, Nature Coast Tech 14
Buchholz 27, Mandarin 20
Cardinal Gibbons 20, Immaculata-La Salle 17
Cardinal Newman 42, St. Petersburg Catholic 13
Carrollwood Day 30, Clearwater Central Catholic 28
Chaminade-Madonna 35, True North Classical Academy 14
Choctawhatchee 31, St. Augustine 28
Cocoa 17, Bradford 10
DeLand 31, Lake Mary 30
Dr. Joaquin Garcia 40, Westwood 0
Dunnellon 14, Palatka 12