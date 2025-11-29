High School

Florida High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 28, 2025

See every final score from the Florida High School Football Playoffs

Gray Reid

West Boca Raton vs Atlantic from Oct. 30, 2025
West Boca Raton vs Atlantic from Oct. 30, 2025 / Jeff Klein

The 2025 Florida high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.

Florida High School Football Playoff Schedules and Scores (FHSAA/SSAA) - November 28, 2025

Florida high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025

American Heritage 25, Archbishop McCarthy 20

Armwood 42, South Lake 6

Bishop Moore 31, Eau Gallie 28

Blountstown 30, Pahokee 3

Bolles 44, Pensacola Catholic 17

Booker 50, Nature Coast Tech 14

Buchholz 27, Mandarin 20

Cardinal Gibbons 20, Immaculata-La Salle 17

Cardinal Newman 42, St. Petersburg Catholic 13

Carrollwood Day 30, Clearwater Central Catholic 28

Chaminade-Madonna 35, True North Classical Academy 14

Choctawhatchee 31, St. Augustine 28

Cocoa 17, Bradford 10

DeLand 31, Lake Mary 30

Dr. Joaquin Garcia 40, Westwood 0

Dunnellon 14, Palatka 12

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Florida