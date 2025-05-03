Florida high school football: Port Charlotte announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Port Charlotte Pirates announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pirates will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Dunbar, Naples First Baptist Academy, 2024 Class 4A state semifinalist Naples and Zephyrhills.
Among other teams on the Pirates' schedule are Charlotte, Island Coast, Lehigh, North Fort Myers and on the road against South Fort Myers.
Below is the Pirates' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 PORT CHARLOTTE PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Sarasota Riverview (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Island Coast
Aug. 29: vs. North Fort Myers
Sep. 5: vs. Lehigh
Sep. 12: at Venice
Sep. 19: vs. Naples First Baptist Academy
Sep. 26: at South Fort Myers
Oct. 10: at Dunbar
Oct. 17: at Charlotte
Oct. 24: vs. Naples
Oct. 31: at Zephyrhills
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi