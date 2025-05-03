High School

Florida high school football: Port Charlotte announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Pirates' schedule are teams like Dunbar, Naples First Baptist Academy, Naples and Zephyrhills

Andy Villamarzo

The Naples Golden Eagles compete against the Port Charlotte Pirates in the Class 4A Region 3 championship at Port Charlotte High School in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
The Naples Golden Eagles compete against the Port Charlotte Pirates in the Class 4A Region 3 championship at Port Charlotte High School in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Port Charlotte Pirates announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pirates will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Dunbar, Naples First Baptist Academy, 2024 Class 4A state semifinalist Naples and Zephyrhills.

Among other teams on the Pirates' schedule are Charlotte, Island Coast, Lehigh, North Fort Myers and on the road against South Fort Myers.

Below is the Pirates' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.

2025 PORT CHARLOTTE PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Sarasota Riverview (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Island Coast

Aug. 29: vs. North Fort Myers

Sep. 5: vs. Lehigh

Sep. 12: at Venice

Sep. 19: vs. Naples First Baptist Academy

Sep. 26: at South Fort Myers

Oct. 10: at Dunbar

Oct. 17: at Charlotte

Oct. 24: vs. Naples

Oct. 31: at Zephyrhills

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida